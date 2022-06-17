Take a look back at the retro appliance advertisements.

Moving to a new home, or just renovating and need a few new appliances? Maybe a stove, refrigerator or new cooling system? Well, I’ve got some suggestions for you from the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History.

If you need a new stove or water heater, the Detroit City Gas Company has the perfect solution (assuming that you have gas lines to your house in 1920): the Citygas Garland Special. When the advertisement ran in the Aug. 6, 1920, issue of the Jewish Chronicle, the company claimed that 23,527 gas stoves were in use in Detroit, “So, Why Experiment? Need a water heater as well, City Gas had the KompaK Automatic Gas Heater. Only $175 installed, and ‘especially adapted to restaurants, hotel, apartment house and large barber shop use.’”

Need a fridge? The 1937 Norge might be for you. The Schecter Furniture Company had the latest models as low as $109 (about $2,200 today). The Norge was “superpowered,” had a 10-year warranty and “absolute protection against food spoilage” (Sept. 3, 1937, Chronicle). Hmm — would potato salad last forever?

Need to upgrade your sound system? In 1929, Newman-Gornbein Furniture Co. had a wide selection of radios. This is an interesting ad since it was published only seven years after WJR began the first radio programming in Detroit (Dec. 27, 1929, Chronicle). Newman-Gornbein’s advertisements for Majestic and Zenith Automatic Radios (is everything new “automatic” in the old days?) also carried important messages. The first one suggests that an intelligent person “knows what’s going on in the world,” and that the way to gain such knowledge is “only by use of a Majestic radio.”

Newman-Gornbein also had the cure for domestic conflict. Its ad for Zenith radios claim that, for a constantly quarreling couple, the company had “stepped in as a peacemaker” with a Zenith radio. Obviously, divorce rates would be much lower if everyone bought Zenith Radios. Hmm — Majestic vs. Zenith, world knowledge vs. a peacemaker? Tough choice.

Looking for something smaller? The Hadley Finsterwald Co. had the answer, and it was “Thrilled-Packed.” The Admiral Combination was an automatic (there’s that word again) record player and AM radio, in a mahogany finish cabinet with a gold French grille. Very swanky and only $69.95 (about $800 today) or pay $1 weekly (Dec. 31, 1949).

For another form of entertainment, see the Grinnell Brothers. After all, “there is no need of being without a piano.” Moreover, pianos were magnificent gifts for “the June Bride, the Daughter soon to graduate or for the Wedding Anniversary.” Apparently, no single boys or men allowed.

Perhaps you would just like to cool your home? Indeed, “Why Make Faces at the Sun?” Get a Hunter Attic Fan from Schiller Construction Co. (Aug. 8, 1955, JN). The guy in the ad does look a bit perturbed while the sun is grinning at him.

Finally, if all the shopping and moving of the fridges, stoves and radios has tired you out, don’t worry. A 1967 ad for the Detroit Jewish News had “Just what the doctor ordered.”

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available for free at www.djnfoundation.org.