Temple Israel Dominating on the Diamond

Temple Israel teams owned the top spot in two of the three divisions of the Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League as the weekly league’s season entered its third month.

Temple Israel No. 2 was in first place in the five-team Greenberg Division with a 5-0 record through games played June 5.

Temple Israel No. 3 and Temple Israel No. 1 each had a 4-2 record and led the five-team Koufax Division.

Temple Shir Shalom No. 3 and Congregation Beth Ahm shared first place in the four-team Rosen Division, each at 1-5. Shir Shalom and Beth Ahm had played just one divisional game.

Games in the Sunday league began April 24. The regular season will continue through July 31, taking time off for the July 4 weekend.

Three weeks of double-elimination playoffs will follow the regular season and end with division championship games Aug. 21.

Keith and Drake sports parks in West Bloomfield are the league’s homes. Drake has not been available this season and probably won’t be until mid-June because of parking lot work being done there.

This is the league’s 27th season.