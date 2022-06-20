Elections slated for October after High Holidays.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid have agreed to disband the current Knesset and head to new elections, according to Israeli media reports. A preliminary bill will tentatively be brought during the upcoming parliamentary session on Monday.

If the motion to disband passes, it will be brought into the parliamentary committee and get sent back to the Knesset, where it will need to pass three formal readings. If the Knesset officially votes to disband, Lapid, who currently serves as foreign minister, will become a transitional prime minister with limited powers until a new government is formed after the elections.

This would be the fifth Israeli election cycle in three-and-a-half years with new elections planned for late October, immediately after the High Holidays.

Bennett and Lapid are scheduled to hold a joint press conference on Monday evening, Israeli time, to announce the reasoning behind their decision. Current opposition leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party was tentatively scheduled to bring its own bill to disband the Knesset on Wednesday.

The current coalition only has 59 remaining members following resignations by two of its members. In the past weeks, Knesset members from multiple parties across the coalition have expressed their displeasure in the government, with many boycotting parliamentary votes. Without a majority of 61 members, the coalition can no longer pass laws.

As part of the complicated parliamentary system, Netanyahu, who currently controls a block of 55 Knesset members, may be able to form a new government prior to the final votes to disband parliament and avert new elections if six additional members from the current coalition agree to join a Netanyahu-led government.

Likud is currently polling at more than 35 seats should new elections be held—15 seats more than Lapid’s Yesh Atid Party. Parties led by Bennett and Gideon Sa’ar are polling near or below the minimum threshold to enter Knesset.