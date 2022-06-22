Lisa Keller says she has built relationships with the advancement office and enjoys supporting the school and its fundraising efforts for tuition assistance for students.

Hillel Day School of Metropolitan Detroit nominated Lisa Keller of Farmington Hills to be our next Volunteer of the Week because of her dedication to the school’s PTO volunteer organization.

“Lisa Keller is holiday chair and plans all of the students’ holiday treats from PTO, chaired the Fun Run, and helped plan and execute Teacher Appreciation Week,” said Amy Sapeika, communications coordinator at Hillel.

As an alumna of the school and a parent of three, Keller found herself back at the school for the past 12 years volunteering for multiple events.

“I just like to give back. It’s rewarding. It’s fun. There are not that many people who always volunteer. So luckily, as I do not work, I have the chance to do it,” Keller explained.

Keller was also on the steering committee and chaired Bookstock for the school last month where Sapeika says they had a record number of Hillel teachers, parents and grandparents volunteer.

“She also helps the advancement office with the Gala, and whenever anyone needs any help at school, we know we can count on her,” Sapeika added.

Keller says she has so much love for the school and volunteers her time weekly or whenever they need an extra pair of hands.

“I don’t do it for any of the recognition. I do it because I genuinely love Hillel Day School, and they’ve done so much for my children and created a safe, fun, exciting learning environment for them. That is the only school my kids have ever been to,” Keller said.

Over the years, Keller says she has built relationships with the advancement office and enjoys supporting the school and its fundraising efforts for tuition assistance for students.

During the pandemic, the school showed its appreciation for Keller’s volunteer efforts by selecting her as Volunteer of the Year.

“The school made the announcement over Zoom and during the meeting someone actually came to my house and delivered Cookies by Design, which was really nice and totally unexpected,” she said.

Keller says she hopes to stay involved with Hillel Day School even after her kids graduate.

If you would like to nominate someone to be the next volunteer of the week, send a nomination with a short paragraph telling us why to socialmedia@thejewishnews.com.