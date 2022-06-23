Ethan Grey volunteered at an archaeological dig site on his FJA trip to Israel.

Only positive things come to mind when I reflect on my 11th grade Israel trip with the Frankel Jewish Academy. Regardless of the flight trouble and COVID-19 experience, I celebrate my whole trip with no regrets.

After hours of weather delays, our plane finally made it to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. As I entered Israel, my Jewish homeland, for the fifth time, I appreciated the feeling of welcome that engulfed me. I remember thinking that all the obstacles along the way were completely worth it to be in Israel, where I strengthened bonds within my religion, culture and people.

Every time I travel, a trip to Israel truly becomes a unique experience. I have had the opportunity to be there for three bar mitzvah celebrations, including my own, and an eighth-grade trip with Hillel Day School. Each time, I learn something new about myself, my relationships with those around me, and my spiritual connection to both Israel and God.

As I think back, I can remember a few highlights from the trip that impacted my outlook on my identity and spirituality going forward. Our first beautiful sight of the trip was that of Makhtesh Ramon, known as the Ramon Crater. Its beauty tells an amazing story of history that realizes the evolution of the land.

We also visited the Ilan Ramon (Israeli astronaut)Visitors Center, which reminded me that anyone of any background can accomplish their goals as long as they put their mind to it.

The next day we experienced our first real hike, Ein Avdat, another fascinating example of historical erosion in the land of Israel. After we hiked upward, we saw the beauty of the Negev, Israel’s desert section. Looking over the Negev, we took in the history that lies at David Ben-Gurion’s gravesite and saw what was, in his mind, the future of Israel.

On our last day in the South, my favorite day of the entire trip, we woke up before dawn to hike Masada. We reached the top and were amazed to view the most gorgeous sunrise we had ever seen. From there, we headed to the Dead Sea, where we were able to cover ourselves in the special mud and float in the water. We then began our experience in Jerusalem with a lookover of the city including the Temple Mount. We finished the night on Ben Yehuda Street, which had an amazing atmosphere and delicious food.

Many people will say that Jerusalem is their favorite place in Israel. Whether it is the somberness at Israel’s Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem, the atmosphere of Machane Yehuda Shuk or the spirituality of Kabbalat Shabbat at the Western Wall, Jerusalem offered us many emotions and thoughts throughout our experience.

Shabbat in Jerusalem was like nothing else; all were there to enjoy everyone’s company, truly a day to relax and refresh. While in Jerusalem, we got the opportunity to volunteer in a pantry as well as at an archaeological dig site. During our time in the Old City, we enjoyed the Jewish Quarter and even got the chance to walk through a water tunnel in the City of David, the same tunnel that was used to send water throughout the city thousands of years before.

After Jerusalem, we toured the north of Israel. During this section of the trip, we learned about many different religions and cultures aside from Judaism in Israel and how they are a part of the 9 million people living there today. We visited Caesarea and then Tzfat, a city known for its art galleries and Jewish mysticism known as Kabbalah.

As we approached the Sea of Galilee, we went rafting on the Jordan River. One of the most fun experiences of the trip was Aqua-Kef, literally translating to “water fun,” It was an outdoor obstacle course full of slides and jumps in the Galilee. I will definitely remember the memorable time that I had there.

Shabbat in the north was a whole different experience. Everyone was outside either sitting by the pool, playing cards or throwing a ball or frisbee. We were all enjoying the day. That was until I started feeling ill and then tested positive for COVID 19.

Being sick is tough, but being sick outside of your home country is extremely difficult. However, in spite of being away from my family in America, I never really felt the horrible feeling of being away from home. That was because I knew that I truly was home. I know that forever and always Israel is a second home, but when I had to quarantine with friends, I experienced hospitality and comfort like nowhere else. In my previous visits to Israel, I have never felt the same feeling of Israel being such a casual home for me.

Now that I have returned to Michigan, I have taken the time to reflect on what Israel meant to me. One of the first activities we did as a group in Israel was to write down two facts that you thought no one else would know about you. My first fact was that Israel makes me feel the safest of any place in the world. Call it a coincidence, but without realizing it until my return to Michigan, I did not comprehend how true that statement came to be. I should mention that my second fact was that Israel feels like a second home to me.

Although there were some downsides to being delayed in my return, I now can understand the many unexpected benefits that came along with my experience. Without a doubt, I felt safe in my second home, and I know that I will continue to feel the same way, without hesitation, when I have the opportunity to return to my Jewish homeland.

Ethan Grey is a junior at Frankel Jewish Academy and a graduate of Hillel Day School.