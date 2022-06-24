The night started with a private cheese tasting with Mongers’ Provisions.

The community came out for a fun night celebrating cheese for Shavuot, our dairy-themed holiday, on Saturday, June 4, at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township.

The night started with a private cheese tasting with Mongers’ Provisions, followed by a delicious strolling cheese-themed dinner with Temple Beth El’s caterer, Platinum Dish Catering. A special shout out to TBE’s Sisterhood and event organizers, Judy Roberts and Nancy Fortier, for making this event a huge success.