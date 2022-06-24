Rae and Scott Monchnik.
Rae and Scott Monchnik. (Courtesy of TBE)

The night started with a private cheese tasting with Mongers’ Provisions.

The community came out for a fun night celebrating cheese for Shavuot, our dairy-themed holiday, on Saturday, June 4, at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township. 

The night started with a private cheese tasting with Mongers’ Provisions, followed by a delicious strolling cheese-themed dinner with Temple Beth El’s caterer, Platinum Dish Catering. A special shout out to TBE’s Sisterhood and event organizers, Judy Roberts and Nancy Fortier, for making this event a huge success. 

Cathy and Mark Segel, and Rochelle Nelson.
Cathy and Mark Segel, and Rochelle Nelson. Courtesy of TBE
Cheese Party
Courtesy of TBE
Nancy and Doug Fortier, Mearyl and Max Roberts, and Judy and Scott Roberts.
Nancy and Doug Fortier, Mearyl and Max Roberts,
and Judy and Scott Roberts. Courtesy of TBE
Sue Goldsmith, Denny Brown and Jeff Goldsmith.
Sue Goldsmith, Denny Brown and Jeff Goldsmith. Courtesy of TBE
Ted and Meredith Williamson.
Ted and Meredith Williamson. Courtesy of TBE
JN Staff

