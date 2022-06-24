There are a few Detroit Jewish connections to Top Gun.

My brother gave me some inside information a few months ago. He’s an executive vice president at Paramount Films, and he said: “Top Gun: Maverick [the sequel to Top Gun] is going to be a major box-office hit. It’s the first old-fashioned, got-to-see-it-at-the-theater production released by Hollywood in a long, long time.”

Indeed, the film made a Memorial Day weekend record $156 million in America and $320 million worldwide.

The original Top Gun is one of those movies that had a major impact upon American cultural. Of course, I wondered — what would I find about the film in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History?

First, there 53 mentions using the term “Top Gun.” All but one occurs after the movie’s release in 1988. Before then, there was only one sad mention that Sgt. Charles Shapiro, a “top gunner” in a bomber, was reported missing over Europe (April 23, 1943, JN).

After 1988, “Top Gun” becomes a colloquial, common-use term to denote a person of high-skill and/or standing. For example, see an article in the July 14, 1989, issue of the JN about an attempt to resuscitate peace plans in the Middle East. It began by stating that the Bush administration was sending the State Department’s “Top Guns” to Israel to meet with Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir. Likewise, a story on Dec. 8, 1994, was titled “U.S. Top Gun Scouts Israel.” It was about the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visiting Israel to talk with IDF officers.

I also found interesting “Top Gun” advertisements. Shortly after the movie debuted, Mark Shindler, owner of Brody’s Boys & Men’s Wear, predicted that the leather “Top Gun” air force jacket would be a very big seller for children up to 11 years old (March 26, 1988). A Rock Financial ad touted a team of brokers as its “Top Guns” (March 3, 2011).

The cover story for the Dec. 22, 1995, JN issue, “Double Takes,” is about local celebrity lookalikes, including the star of Top Gun. Eric Chupack was the Tom Cruise doppelganger. By the way, our JN columnist, Al Muskovitz, did not make the cut for the Tom Cruise lookalike, but he was cited as a twin of Jason Alexander. To this day, Al insists he was robbed.

Maverick Levy from Detroit shares the name of Top Gun’s hero. The story about him also cites his — and his dad’s — very nice community mitzvah (Feb. 23, 2017).

Most important are Detroit Jewish connections to the movie itself. An article in the May 26, 2005, JN is about former Detroiter Jack Epps Jr. At that time, Epps had 25 movie scripts to his credit, including Legal Eagles and The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas. However, Epps noted that “my most popular character would be Maverick (Tom Cruise) in Top Gun.” Indeed, one could say that Epps created a cultural icon.

Another Hollywood star with Detroit roots (1961 Mumford High graduate) is the co-producer of Tom Gun, Jerry Bruckheimer (See “Big Picture Man,” Nov. 10, 2005). Among his many productions are the blockbuster movies Beverly Hills Cop and Armageddon, but Top Gun may have been his best of all.

Of course, I can tell you that the real “Top Gun” around here is the JN editorial director!

