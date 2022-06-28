Charmed is a pictorial journey through an extraordinary life.

Several hundred people were at the Detroit Institute of Arts when Brenda Naomi Rosenberg celebrated the launch of her new two-volume photo autobiography Charmed.

During the launch, she was carrying a purse with a picture of a Santa Bear on it. While she was standing near the Diego Rivera Court, a stranger came up to her and exclaimed about it. Little did that person know they had just met the “mother” of the Santa Bear, one of many interesting facets of the life of Brenda Rosenberg, who launched the iconic stuffed animal as an executive at J.L. Hudson’s department store.

“Every room we went in, people were commenting on the Santa Bear,” Rosenberg said. “It puts a smile on people’s faces during these dark and challenging times.”

Like her book’s title, Rosenberg has led a charmed life, from fashion industry glamour girl, style icon, trendsetting designer and globe-trotting photographer to becoming a life coach, community and international peacebuilder, and author.

Charmed is a pictorial journey through an extraordinary life. All proceeds from the book will support educational initiatives of the DIA.

“I just want to inspire young girls to know that you can have fun, travel the world and still make a contribution,” Rosenberg said. “The whole world is open to us, but it’s up to us to make the difference.”

Still Innovating

Rosenberg asked one of her interns, a young Albanian Muslim woman, what she found most interesting about the book. “I thought for sure she would mention the fact that I was the first Jewish woman to speak at a mosque, but, no, she was most interested in my idea for ‘Bad Bitch,’” Rosenberg said.

Back in the 1980s, Rosenberg attempted to trademark the words “Bad Bitch” to put on a T-shirt but could not because it was considered an obscenity. Well, times have changed, said Rosenberg, who recently trademarked the “Bad Bitch Club.”

She plans to put the logo on merchandise like sneakers and jackets, but with one catch, however. “No one can buy anything until they commit to make their mark in the world, and there’s a whole range of things people can do to make their mark,” she said.

Trailblazer Rosenberg has certainly made her mark, most recently as a peacemaker. She founded the Tectonic Leadership program with Samia Moustapha Bahsoun with the goal to make a more beautiful world by breaking barriers and reframing relationships, using creativity to actualize change.

Rosenberg said she’s not done yet. “Stay tuned,” she said. “There’s more to come.”

Buy Charmed at https://diashop.org/charmed-the-memoirs-of-a-changemaker-rosenberg.