The Moishe House is an international organization that spans more than 27 countries and reaches more than 70,000 young adults around the world every year.

The Moishe House organization aims to bring together and to actively engage the young Jewish generation. Moishe House in Royal Oak (MoHoRo) is one of the homes in Michigan, where a group of young Jewish adults live together and host Jewish programming for their friends and the community.

Michigan native Sophie Dwoskin, 22, is one of the current residents of MoHoRo and has been living there for almost a year. As a recent college graduate of Michigan State University, Sophie says she was inspired to get involved after seeing what the Moishe House brings to the community from a previous resident.

“It honestly feels amazing to be able to gather young Jewish professionals in our Metro Detroit community,” she said.

Sophie lives in the home with one other roommate, Amy Benson, who both say they enjoy being able to provide a space where young Jewish adults can connect.

“For our social events, we do what appeals to us and what appeals to the masses. As an artsy person, I love putting together arts and craft events,” Sophie said.

Sophie and Amy host several events every month at the house or at other local locations. Recently, they hosted a tie die event at the house and even got to check out Gripz Ninja Gym in Southfield.

“It was cool! We were able to climb warped walls, rock walls, monkey bars and obstacles like the ones you see on American Ninja Warrior. It was it was pretty fun,” Sophie said.

“I’ve met so many people that I probably wouldn’t have met otherwise. And being just a year out of college and dealing with the pandemic, it’s been hard to meet new people,” Sophie said. “But, being able to have the space and to create events for other people to come meet other young Jewish professionals is honestly incredible.”

Sophie says she loves being a resident at MoHoRo and has even signed up to live there for another year. Sophie and Amy say they look forward to planning more events and to meeting new people from the Metro Detroit Jewish Community.

To learn more about MoHoRo and see their upcoming events you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

See more photos below: