Shayla Mostyn enjoyed her class trip to Israel.

The best way to describe my senior trip is: It was an adventure. Although there were many bumps along the way, like our original flight being canceled after waiting six hours in the airport and waiting three extra days before flying out, it was all part of the experience. I previously went to Israel when I was in eighth grade through Hillel Day School, but there were places on our itinerary that I did not visit last time.

Along with visiting many new places in Israel, I also had lots of new experiences. One of which was going to the Western Wall for Shabbat. A highlight of this experience was seeing so many Jews come together to celebrate Shabbat. David Ben-Gurion’s and Theodor Herzl’s gravesites are sites I visited on my previous visit to Israel. A new experience I had was placing a stone on their graves, symbolizing how their legacies last forever. Herzl’s Zionism and Israel remaining an independent nation started by David Ben-Gurion are the two legacies that continue.

Throughout the trip, we visited many historical sites. Whenever I had questions about the past, I looked around because the answers were all around me. However, sitting on top of Makhtesh Ramon, staring at the never-ending desert, I started to wonder about the past. Being there made me feel that Israel has no bounds. A plethora of stones surround the pathway, originally starting as magma and changed over time. I started to wonder if the stones symbolized how we evolved over time.

As I stared at the endless array of desert mountains, I wondered what stories they held. If these mountains could talk, what would they tell us? How do they feel about the way Israel has changed? The real question isn’t if the mountains could talk, it’s would we listen?

Something I definitely didn’t expect was getting COVID in Israel. That alone was an experience within itself, especially with the bright pink bus that drove 11 of us four and half hours to our quarantine apartment. We played many card games and had fun hanging out on the balcony, finding fun ways to pass the time. We took countless COVID tests, anxiously waiting for them to be negative, and once we were all negative, we were on the first flight back home.

Once we landed in Chicago, we ran as fast as we could to catch our next flight, barely making it in time. By the time my trip ended, I felt that I grew closer with my peers. Between doing Mad Libs together in the airport and having my classmates pose as human railings by helping me walk down slippery stairs, this trip has given me lifelong memories and friendships with my classmates. I was dreading graduation because it meant I had to say goodbye to some of the best people I have ever known as well as my lifelong experience attending Jewish day school!

Shayla Mostyn graduated from Frankel Jewish Academy this year and will be attending Eastern Michigan University in the fall. “Student’s Corner” will continue in September.