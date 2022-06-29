Since retiring a few years back, Vicki Brown knew she wanted to get involved in the community by volunteering.

The Friendship Circle of Michigan nominated Vicki Brown, 57, of Farmington Hills as Volunteer of the Week for sharing her knowledge of arts and crafts with their Soul Studio Program.

The nonprofit organization’s main goal is to provide every individual with special needs the support, friendship and inclusion they deserve. The Soul Studio Program is one of the programs they offer, which focuses on introducing art-making processes to adults with special needs.

“I don’t know why I didn’t think of it sooner, but the Friendship Circle is the perfect fit. I am familiar with some of the people who started the organization, like Bassie Shemtov and the family. My daughters used to volunteer with the organization as well, and I’ve always enjoyed the atmosphere there,” Brown said.

While the program introduces a variety of different sets of art skills like painting, ceramics, photography and more, Brown focuses on working with fabric and sewing. Brown says over the last several years, she’s learned how to sew and wanted to share her knowledge with others.

“With my clients, we’ve made potholders, oven mitts and other artistic things with fabric and sewing,” she said. “Everyone has really enjoyed it because it’s something that they can take home or give as a gift to a mom or another family member.”

Brown has been volunteering her time with the organization weekly for about a year and plans to continue. Brown encourages anyone else who has love for art and is interested in volunteering to get involved with the Soul Studio Program.

“It really gives the volunteers as much as the clients. Every week, I get to go and see people who are smiling and happy to be with me, and we get to be creative together! It’s been really a good experience for me.”

If you are interested in learning more about the Friendship Circle and how you can volunteer, email Shayna at Shayna@friendshipcircle.org or call her at (248) 788-7878, ext. 207.

If you would like to nominate someone to be the next volunteer of the week, send a nomination with a short paragraph telling us why to socialmedia@thejewishnews.com.