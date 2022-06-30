The organization marks the highest campaign achievement in its history.

The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s 2022 Annual Campaign ended on May 31 with contributions of $35,450,000, an increase of $1.2 million over 2021 and the largest Annual Campaign in Federation history.

In addition to the annual campaign, Federation’s Tauber Family Challenge Fund raised $3.6 million, and the Detroit Federation community contributed an additional $4 million for emergency support in Ukraine, bringing the community’s aggregate campaign achievement to more than $43 million.

“Anticipating that the needs of the Jewish community would continue to grow and the costs of addressing those needs would only increase, we set an extremely ambitious goal of $35 million for the 2022 annual campaign,” said Josh Opperer, co-chair of the 2022 Annual Campaign. “It is humbling and inspiring that so many community members, almost 10,000 in total, came forward with donations at every level to not only meet but exceed our goal.

“Economic instability and rising prices have a disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable, as well as the organizations that address their needs, making it more costly to care for the elderly or disabled, increasing the needs for tuition assistance at our camps and day schools, and requiring record investments in security and emergency response infrastructure. These are needs from which we cannot turn away.

“The pandemic made reaching those in need of community services more difficult,” Opperer added. “It also impacted our ability to connect with new and existing donors. But our Federation and agency team worked through those challenges for over two years, as the results of our campaign show. It’s particularly important to me that our supporters know that each and every one of them, and every dollar contributed by them, makes a meaningful difference. The strength of our Jewish community, and our ability to take care of every Jewish individual or family in need, is a testament to the power of collective participation.”

The Tauber Family Challenge Fund was led by Shelley and Joel Tauber and enabled donors to the annual campaign to further support Federation’s programs here and internationally.

The Jewish Federation also launched a separate emergency campaign for those affected by the war in Ukraine. More than $4 million has been donated by 1,750 Detroit community donors to mobilize funds for our partner agencies on the ground — including JDC and JAFI — and has provided thousands of Jews and other individuals with food, medication and supplies, temporary housing for those fleeing violence, care for homebound older adults, security for Jewish institutions and resources to support those making aliyah to Israel.

“The COVID pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine are the most recent crises facing our local and international Jewish community. Thankfully, we’ve been able to quickly raise and mobilize support for those affected,” said Federation CEO Steven Ingber. “But we were only able to respond effectively because of our extensive infrastructure and network of agencies and resources, and this itself was only possible due to the ongoing strength of our Annual Campaign.

“The Annual Campaign remains the single most important vehicle for maintaining the health and welfare of the community, in ordinary times as well as in moments of crisis,” he added. “We are incredibly grateful to each and every donor who contributed. We truly could not have accomplished what we did without them.”

Provided by Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.