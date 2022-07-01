Starting with the mission, the rest flows from there.

Happy New (Fiscal) Year! It’s not early this year. It’s always right on time. We Jewish organizations have lots of years to organize us: Jewish, secular and, yes, fiscal.

We also have lots holding us accountable. Funders. Contracts. The community. The people we serve.

Contrary to what many believe about us so-called “nonprofit” Jewish human service organizations, we are complicated businesses, with multiple bottom lines. The “nonprofit” moniker is a tax status.

Jewish Family Service’s bottom lines are 1) Financial and 2) Impact. Please don’t define us by what we are not, but rather, by what we are … a social impact organization.

A year ago, Jewish Family Service exited merger talks with JVS Human Services and Kadima, which now, together, is Gesher Human Services. With this exit, we needed to define ourselves and our future and hold ourselves accountable to our bottom lines. We embarked on a strategic planning process and adopted a strategic plan that we have implemented as of June 1. (That’s right, the beginning of our fiscal year)

We did all the things: gathered a steering committee, hired a consultancy (Veralon, veralon.com) to shepherd us through (thanks to the Jewish Fund for its support on this [and all things JFS!]), conducted focus groups …

And now we have a five-year strategic plan that will be our roadmap amidst what will undoubtedly be challenging times.

Before I declare some of the strategic plan’s directions, let me expand my already too-long context-providing preface.

Jewish Family Service always aspires to act strategically. Arguably, we’re successful at this a lot of the time. Part of the strategic plan then is to take a step back and be more intentional than we can be from our day-to-day reactive perch.

Not everything that Jewish Family Service does strategically made it in to this strategic plan. Nor should it have. What is called out here is what needs to be called out here. For example, that the population of people identifying as Orthodox is growing, and that Jewish Family Service needs to continue to strategically be relevant to and welcoming of the Orthodox communities, is not in the strategic plan, but is how we strategically function daily.

The strategic plan helps chart Jewish Family Service’s future, but we can’t know everything. Pandemics, wars, floods and recessions come to mind. When (and if) bad things happen that are not known or knowable, Jewish Family Service will respond, if it’s true to our mission, even if not specified in the plan.

Our Five-Year Plan

Starting with the mission, the rest flows from there. Jewish Family Service’s mission statement is: Inspired by Jewish values, we improve lives through service.

Next, we looked at and did not alter our vision statement, the words that describe our ultimate aspiration: A community in which no person faces life’s challenges alone.

Then, we thought about how we want to do our work and landed on this values statement:

JFS honors its Jewish values, including recognizing the dignity of all people (B’tzelem Elokim) and the call to care for others (Chesed) to strengthen the Jewish community and the broader community. We do this by focusing on:

• Respect — We honor the dignity of all people, empowering those we serve with care that is sensitive to individual and cultural needs.

• Kindness — We believe in the good of all people. We serve others with compassion, empathy, generosity and without judgement.

• Diversity — We embrace diversity in all its forms and serve and employ people of all backgrounds. We foster an equitable and inclusive culture allowing individuals to thrive on their own terms.

• Integrity — We hold ourselves to the highest standard in all aspects of our work. We are dependable and accountable to each other and pride ourselves as good stewards of the agency.

• Collaboration — We work together to cultivate relationships with those we serve and the broader community to provide comprehensive and high-quality service.

From here we identified several critical planning issues as the scaffolding of the plan:

Mental Health Needs

Team (i.e., the JFS workforce)

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)

Financial Sustainability

From here we landed on 17 initiatives, which we will tackle for five years. The ones we landed on to start this (fiscal) year are:

• Expand JFS’ strong suicide-prevention program across the region, including enhancing training and development.

• Analyze employment, pay and benefit structures to ensure competitive employment packages across the agency.

• Explore and implement policy changes based on agency-wide DEI learnings and discussion.

• Perform a comprehensive program assessment to optimize operational and financial performance while meeting community needs.

There’s nothing out of the ordinary here. We’re not opening a taco stand nor moving to the Upper Peninsula. We’re charting a course to know where we are heading and to ask you to help us get there and to help keep us accountable.

Since 1928, Jewish Family Service has helped the community. First, the Jewish community and now the Jewish and broader communities. And we are planning on being here long after our 100th birthday.

We help our neighbors who can’t make ends meet.

We help people struggling with mental health problems.

We help bubbies and zaydies to age in place.

Thousands of people a year, one at a time, as the heart of a stronger community.

Perry Ohren is a social worker and has been Jewish Family Service’s CEO since 2011. He is a past chair of the Board of Directors of the international Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies and serves on the Board of Directors of NEW (Nonprofit Enterprise at Work).