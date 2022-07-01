Tammuz 5782: For the greater good.

Moon-ruled Chodesh Tammuz is one of the four Cardinal signs which signal the tekufot or turnings of the year. Cardinal signs initiate action, direction, energy. The constellation of Cancer/Sartan the Crab, the Cardinal Water sign, initiates emotion. Reuven, the Tribal Ruler of Tammuz, is the textbook biblical example of emotionally initiating ideas and actions. During Chodesh Tammuz we’re highly attuned to our location on the emotional spectrum; like Reuven’s descendants, who were given the honor of guarding the southern sector of the wilderness encampment, may we learn to control the flood of feelings and direct them to the greater good.

The greater good is challenged July 1 when Mars/Ma’adim in warlike Aries squares power-hungry Pluto in calculating Capricorn. For individuals this indicates hierarchal battles; for nations this might, heaven forefend, reflect armed conflict. Mercury/Kochav trines Saturn/Shabbtai and squares Neptune/Rahav July 2. Communication systems cause confusion. Mercury sextiles Mars and enters Cancer, and Mars enters Taurus July 5. Talk it out or get bogged down indefinitely.

Pragmatic possibilities allowing everyone to claim a win while still compromising for the sake of the greater good appear at the Full “Supermoon” in Capricorn July 13, with Venus/Noga trine Saturn, Mercury square Chiron and sextile Uranus/Oron. Idealism and compassion are on the ascension July 17 with Sun and Mercury trine Neptune, and Venus entering Cancer.

Mercury and the Sun oppose Pluto, Chiron, the Wounded Healer, stations retrograde, and Mercury enters Leo July 18-19. Awareness of one’s personal vulnerabilities signal caution; on the global scale, the Last Quarter Moon in Aries July 20 begs the question: have we learned anything at all from our mistakes? If so, we’ll know by July 23’s trine of Mercury to Jupiter/Tzedek. If there is any wisdom, let her shout and not whisper from the streets, for the greater good.

ARIES / TALEH

Hierarchal power plays and challenges to your public image test self-control July 1 when Mars/Ma’adim squares Pluto. You’ve invested a lot of energy into developing positive middot; don’t blow all your hard work because of a hair-trigger temper! Mars enters Taurus July 5, redirecting attention away from ego concerns and towards matters of personal values. Devote your energy this month to proper prioritization of work/life balance; messages from the home front may have been missed altogether and feelings may need to be soothed at the Last Quarter Moon in Aries July 20. Time to make up for lost time!

TAURUS / SHOR

Prioritizing personal peace of mind is your task during Chodesh Tammuz. With Venus/Noga in Gemini, words which sooth tenderized feelings come quickly at the sextile to Chiron July 6. Demonstrate wisdom July 12 when Venus trines Saturn/Shabbtai; you know what’s right even when information you’re receiving may be wrong July 14 at the square of Venus to Neptune/Rahav. You may be surrounded by chaos but you’re not rudderless. Steer by your own Truth North when Venus enters Cancer July 17. You’ll literally feel out the right direction in your kishkies. Course-correct, if necessary, July 25 when Venus squares Jupiter/Tzedek.

GEMINI / T’OMIM

You’ll win arguments by meticulous logic and/or just plain confusing people who can’t follow your quick mind when Mercury/Kochav trines Saturn/Shabbtai and squares Neptune/Rahav July 2. Thoughts are filtered through feelings when Mercury sextiles Mars/Ma’adim and enters Cancer July 5, and feelings get supersized like a big hot air balloon July 9 at the square of Mercury to Jupiter/Tzedek. The Full Supermoon in Capricorn July 13 throws a pragmatic light on values, resources, and intimacies you share with others. With Mercury square Chiron and sextile Uranus you’ll want to guard against emotional triggers prompting sudden moves and abrupt decision-making.

CANCER / SARTAN

Strong feelings around what is fair and right, especially with home and family issues, dominate July 5-6 with Mercury/Kochav entering Cancer and First Quarter Moon in Libra. You want others to get what’s coming to them, but don’t you want mercy yourself? The Full “Supermoon” in Capricorn July 13 with Venus/Noga trine Saturn/Shabbtai, Mercury square Chiron and sextile Uranus/Oron gives you the chance to not do unto others what is hateful to yourself. You’ll be glad you let compassion reign when you’re shown compassion instead of judgement at the Last Quarter Moon in Aries July 20. Kindness begats kindness.

LEO / ARYEH

For one so self-assured, the discomfort of emotional vulnerability is rare but disquieting July 8 with the Sun square Chiron; healing can be quickened by finding support for profound changes. Accept the support even if it comes from unusual places July 10 with the Sun sextile Uranus/Oron. The Sun/Mercury conjunction trines Neptune/Rahav July 16-17 reflecting the integration of your own profound truth. Once it is inside and a part of you, you can share it and powerfully inspire others. The Sun – Pluto opposition July 19 is a clash of egos over security matters. The best leaders exhibit thoughtful restraint.

VIRGO / BETULAH

Things click into place once you let go of controlling outcomes. Mercury/Kochav trines Saturn/Shabbtai and squares Neptune/Rahav July 2, aligning powerful partners and those who see great value in your reputation and experience. Mercury sextiles Mars/Ma’adim and enters Cancer July 5, turning any lingering anxiety down a notch when you accept your own authenticity. Mercury trines Neptune and opposes Pluto July 17-18, before entering Leo July 19. You’ll get by with a little help from friends in high places who have your back. The trine of Mercury to Jupiter /Tzedek July 23 surprises you with gifts from unexpected sources.

LIBRA / MOZNAYIM

Relationship matters are made clearer when Venus/Noga sextiles Chiron July 6 at the First Quarter Moon in Libra. You can’t determine a partner’s worth until you’ve established reciprocal value; July 13’s trine of Venus to Saturn/Shabbtai proves that. Venus squares Neptune/Rahav July 14, imbuing you with power to make or break what you will. You’re never had so much awareness of your personal agency; with no one to deflect responsibility, you’re in charge of your choices when Venus enters Cancer July 17. Venus squares Jupiter/Tzedek July 25; show courage by showing up for the unpleasant pain of loved ones.

SCORPIO / AKRAV

With the South Lunar Node transiting Scorpio through mid-July 2023, you’ve got another year of revisiting scenarios from your past disguised as tests of your present. The powerful square of Mars/Ma’adim to Pluto July 1 triggers deeply buried unresolved feelings going back to the summer of 2004! You’ve got a chance to change the past as well as the future; use this transit wisely and well. Mars enters Taurus July 5 energizing your partnerships; stop trying to compartmentalize everything and everyone and let the world sort itself out. Let the Sun – Pluto opposition July 19 pass without irrevocable powerplays.

SAGITTARIUS / KESHET

Creative differences with collaborators may lead to public discourse when Mercury/Kochav squares Jupiter/Tzedek July 9. You regard your creations like they’re your children; yet you’re an inveterate truth-teller. You’ll find vindication and a status upgrade when Mercury trines Jupiter July 23. Jupiter’s retrograde begins July 18 and run through mid-November, winding back into Pisces again before re-entering Aries through summer of 2023. You’re in it for the long haul and nobody hauls like you do when you know where you’re going. Life is your fantastic adventure; even more so when the Sun trines Jupiter July 31. Enjoy your shine.

CAPRICORN / GIDI

Moon-ruled Chodesh Tammuz wants you to feel your feelings, even when you’d rather keep them held close to your chest. Sorry Capricorn, the universe isn’t playing! You’ve got to step up to the plate now. Mercury/Kochav trines Saturn/Shabbtai July 2, giving you powers of persuasion so profound you almost feel guilty using them – but not guilty enough to stop! The Full Supermoon in Capricorn July 13 with Venus/Noga trine Saturn, Mercury square Chiron and sextile Uranus/Oron is the World Series of profound emotion, and you’re up to bat. Surprise yourself and hit a home run in the love department.

AQUARIUS / D’LI

Uranus/Oron gets support from the Sun July 10 and Mercury/Kochav July 13 as your modern planetary ruler continues his cosmic shakeup of everything stable you previously took for granted. Because you’re the de facto revolutionary, you’ve always been able to count on the staid sameness of the status quo to rebel against. When that formerly firm foundation shows signs of cracking, you need a new normal to hang your ideals on. Mercury/Kochav squares Uranus July 28 at the New Leo Moon. Your wish may come true, sooner than you think. Don’t seek conflict for the sake of the adrenaline rush.

PISCES / DAGIM

Increased sensitivity during Chodesh Tammuz has you so attuned to every little movement of the universe you’re in danger of missing the forest for the trees July 2 at the square of Mercury/Kochav to Neptune/Rahav, which also squares your Sun. Can you believe your eyes? Do you trust your own perceptions? Beauty and idealism are entirely subjective, and nobody knows this better than you when Venus/Noga squares Neptune July 14. You could write a book about your high ideals, and perhaps you should, inspired as you’ll be at the trine of the Sun and Mercury to Neptune July 17.