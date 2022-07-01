Anticipation ran high at the end of the night as raffle tickets were drawn, sending 35 people home with prize packages.

For the first time in three years, Temple Kol Ami held its annual fundraising event in-person. The popular Aces Chai event on May 21 combined a cash raffle, a silent auction in which people bid for items on an app, and casino games in which chips won were exchanged for raffle tickets and chances to win myriad prize packages from local merchants and businesses.

Anticipation ran high at the end of the night as raffle tickets were drawn, sending 35 people home with prize packages.

“It was wonderful being back in person in our building, since we held last year’s annual fundraiser, a comedy night with professional comedians, virtually,’’ said event chairman Jason Gold.

“We were able to raise much-needed funds for our little temple with the big heart and had a fabulous time doing it!”