The Detroit area is a phenomenal mixture of cultural groups, all immigrating to our metropolis at various times for their own reasons and establishing neighborhoods, enclaves and retail districts in a beautiful patchwork quilt.

Practically, this means that it’s delightfully easy to find good food from a wide variety of cultural traditions, from Israeli cuisine to Greek to Polish to Japanese, and even little niche spots for food from one city or another.

Thus, I’m drawn to the idea of those liminal spaces where a Greek coney island ends up next to a Jewish deli, and what sort of exchanges and hybrids might emerge. Jewish food, after all, has consistently borrowed liberally from whatever country the diaspora has flung us into. We see local customs and foodways incorporated into meaningful expressions of Judaism and developed into long-lasting dishes that form the cornerstone of new traditions in new corners of the world.

I’m a fan of the coney island, and particularly the egg-lemon-rice soup that’s on almost any coney menu you find. Why not tweak it a little, and take a cue from its Greek origins, where the lemon-egg liaison forms the basis of several sauces and soups, using fish, chicken and other lighter meats (particularly veal) to create lively bowls of bright broth surrounding meatballs, noodles, grains and more.

Here, I’ve decided to use up some leftover matzah from Passover. This could even be tweaked slightly (potato starch for cornstarch) to be properly Passover-friendly for next year’s recipe plans.

Ingredients

4 qts. water

2 lbs. chicken thighs, bone in, skin on

1 medium yellow onion, quartered, some skin left on if clean enough

1 carrot, chopped roughly

1 stalk celery, chopped roughly

2-3 parsley stems

1 stem dill

2 cloves garlic

1 tsp. black peppercorns

4 Tbs. cornstarch

6 eggs, separated

¾ cup lemon juice

1 cup matzah meal, plus more as needed

2 Tbsp. rendered schmaltz, saved from broth-making

1 Tbsp. salt

1 tsp. ground black pepper

1 Tbsp. finely chopped parsley

Fresh parsley, chopped

Fresh dill, chopped

Salt, freshly ground black pepper Good olive oil

Directions

1. Place the chicken thighs in a pot large enough to hold them, the aromatic vegetables listed and 4 quarts of water. Pour the water, adding more to cover, if necessary, and place the pot on your stove.

Bring it to a simmer over medium heat and reduce to a bare bubble. Skim scum that rises and discard; when there’s not much more forming, add the onion, carrot, celery, parsley and dill stems and smashed garlic cloves as well as the black peppercorns. Note: Using the onion skins will help give the broth the golden color we all associate with chicken soup.

2. Simmer very gently for at least 45 minutes, up to 6 hours, as your timeline allows, adding more water, if necessary, to maintain a decent coverage over the broth ingredients. Mix occasionally to make sure all of the various ingredients are able to provide everything they can to the flavor of the broth.

3. After cooking, remove the pot from the heat and allow the broth to cool somewhat. Remove the chicken thighs, carefully, and set aside. Strain out the rest of the broth ingredients and discard, placing the broth into a clean pot.

Clean and cut the thigh meat, season with salt as needed for good flavor and set aside for service. Save the skins to make gribenes (crisp chicken skin cracklings with fried onions) as a garnish.

4. Place the broth back over medium-high heat and bring to a simmer once again. Allow the broth to reduce somewhat; you’re looking to end up with roughly 2 quarts of finished broth.

5. While making the broth, you’re also going to make matzah balls. Place 6 egg whites in a clean bowl and whip until they form stiff peaks. I strongly recommend an electric mixer of some type for this part, as hand-whipping egg whites can take a while.

6. Add the matzah meal in quarter-cup increments, and fold gently into the egg whites to combine. The mix will be loose, but it shouldn’t be very thin; add more matzah meal to get to a consistency that easily smears but holds its shape rather than flowing back together. Add the schmaltz, salt, pepper and parsley, and fold just to combine. Cover and rest in the refrigerator for an hour.

7. Mix the cornstarch and egg yolks together well, until they form a smooth paste. Add the lemon juice and mix well.

8. Ladle a small amount (2-3 ounces) of simmering broth into the bowl with the egg mixture and whisk well. Repeat 2 more times, then slowly pour the warmed mixture back into the main soup pot, whisking well. This process is called tempering and will keep the eggs from scrambling as they’re added to the mix. Check the seasoning of the soup here, and add salt and pepper as needed.

9. Bring a large pot of water to a boil, reduce to a simmer and add some salt; if you like, you can go further and use extra broth, chicken stock or simply add some flavor to the water in the form of bay leaves, onion, garlic or herbs.

Take the matzah ball mix out of the refrigerator and check the texture. It should have solidified somewhat in the interim; using oiled hands, gently form the mix into balls roughly the size of a walnut (2 Tbsp. is a good measurement) and roll carefully to round them off before carefully dropping them into the simmering water. They should float readily to the surface within a few moments and not stick to the bottom. Repeat until you either use up all of the mix or fill up the pot with one layer of matzah balls; cover the pot and simmer until done, 10-30 minutes, depending on the size you end up making them into. Check one for doneness and make sure they’re cooked all the way through. Repeat with any remaining mix as needed, saving matzah balls with some of the cooking liquid and some vegetable oil drizzled over them to keep them from sticking, and from drying out.

10. Add the chopped chicken meat to the soup and check the seasoning (it’ll have changed, maybe!). Garnish bowls of soup with matzah balls, gribenes, fresh herbs, salt, pepper and good olive oil.