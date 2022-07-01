Simmons & Clark was established in 1925 by Fred F. Simmons and Harry Clark at 1535 Broadway Street.

The Jewish Historical Society’s Annual Meeting was on June 12. Once it concluded, I sat down at a table with another Smith, Levi Smith. This happenstance would lead to today’s “Looking Back.” Also seated at the table were Stacey and Megan Simmons, the wife and daughter of Michael Simmons, the third-generation owner of the Simmons & Clark jewelry store in Downtown Detroit.

So, after a delightful chat with these two delightful people, I decided to do a bit of research about Simmons & Clark in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History. As usual, the Archive has some interesting stories.

Simmons & Clark was established in 1925 by Fred F. Simmons and Harry Clark at 1535 Broadway Street. It has been at this same location for 97 years. Its website states that Simmons and Clark met while working for another jeweler. Apparently, they really liked each other, so they borrowed $5,000 and opened their own store.

I found the first mention of Simmons & Clark in the Nov. 19, 1926, issue of the Jewish Chronicle. It was an announcement for a “commercial” basketball league, citing the store’s sponsorship of a team in this league that played in the Shaarey Zedek gym.

I also found interesting advertisements for Simmons & Clark. My favorite was an ad with a nifty slogan in the March 23, 1945, Jewish Chronicle: “We Fix Anything That Ticks!”

Michael Simmons — a good guy, by the way — told me a story about his grandfather and the legendary Detroit Tiger Hank Greenberg. I found it in the “Hollywood Notes” column in the May 7, 1937, Chronicle. It seems that Fred gave Greenberg a souvenir lucky rabbit’s foot. That night, “Hammering Hank” hit a grand slam home run. Three days later, Fred gave another rabbit’s foot to Hank, who then hit a home run, triple and double that evening! (I wonder if Simmons & Clark still has some of these souvenirs? I could use one).

The Archives also holds plenty of evidence about the communal work of the Simmons and Clark team. Along with their wives, Lillian Simmons and Isabelle Clark, the duo was extremely active in the community. They supported the Red Cross Blood Drive and War Bonds during World War II, as well as Israel Bonds, the Allied Jewish Campaign and the Jewish National Fund.

Fred and Harry were leaders in the campaign to build Sinai Hospital (Jan. 26, 1945, JN). Today, Simmons & Clark supports JVS, Gleaners Food Bank and Children’s Hospital. These are just a few examples of the families’ good works.

I must admit, the first thing I thought of when Stacey Simmons mentioned that she was connected to the store is its wonderful sign. It is a landmark that instantly lets you know you are on Broadway Street in Detroit.

By the way, the JN also has a current connection to Simmons & Clark. Reporter Danny Schwartz’s Grandpa Bob (Robert Earl Schwartz), a WWII veteran and jewelry store business executive, was a store manager there before retiring.

In our constantly evolving modern world, I think it’s comforting to know that, after nearly a century, Simmons & Clark is still on Broadway, still serving its customers.

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available for free at www.djnfoundation.org.