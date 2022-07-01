Holocaust survivor Mark Nisnevich was always smiling.

My grandfather Mark Nisnevich, 86, of West Bloomfield, died June 18, 2022, 80 years after he got his first job at age 6.

It was 1942 and World War II had thrown Europe into shambles. Born in Bobruisk, Belorussia, a small Jewish city on the Berezina River just southeast of Minsk, my grandfather was the oldest of three children.

Like many other residents of Belorussia, he and his family were evacuated deep into eastern Russia where they would be safe from the Nazis. Life, however, remained difficult, as disease, starvation and bitter cold plagued the region.

With my great-grandmother Bella sick in a hospital, and my great-grandfather Boris off fighting for the Soviet Army, my 6-year-old grandfather became the head of the family — and, therefore, started to work.

He took on the role as sole caregiver of his two younger sisters, Ada and Maya. With little to no food available, they’d catch rabbits, dig up frozen potatoes leftover from the previous harvest and make soup from poison ivy.

Miraculously, the entire family survived the war. My great-uncle Eduard was born in the years that followed. But, since 1942, my grandfather never stopped working a day in his life, until many years later when he was no longer in good health.

At age 14, he attended maritime academy and later joined a Soviet merchant navy fleet as one of just two Jewish servicemen out of 10,000. When a fellow serviceman called him a zhyd, a derogatory term for Jews, my grandfather clocked him square in the face and was kicked out of the navy.

That was simply life in the Soviet Union for Jews; antisemitism was rampant, and many Jews faced discrimination and limited opportunities in work and school.

Still, my grandfather wasn’t deterred. He was a brilliant mathematician and excelled in the sciences. He knew how to navigate by the stars.

He studied engineering at not one, but two universities — a rare feat for a Soviet Jew — and received high-level engineering jobs in Vorkuta, Russia, and Riga, Latvia.

He also met my grandmother, Asya, after accidentally cutting his finger and visiting a medical clinic where she was working.

Yet, as opportunities became more and more limited, especially for my young mother Alla and aunt Stella, my grandparents decided to leave the Soviet Union (as did millions of other Soviet Jews). They applied to emigrate.

Life in America

In 1981, they were finally granted approval and made their way to Oak Park, Mich. The family arrived with just seven suitcases and $1,000. They went from living in relative luxury in the USSR to sleeping on the floor in an apartment with almost no furniture and just one can of pop in the fridge.

The next day, my grandparents went to work. There was no time to waste. My grandfather did yardwork all day while my grandmother worked in beauty services, having worked as an esthetician in the Soviet Union. Even my mother, a young teenage girl, worked three jobs. At night, they’d attend ESL class.

Getting adjusted to life in America wasn’t easy, but my grandfather, a tireless worker who was determined to provide for his family, planted new roots.

Eventually, he received a job as an engineer, working contracts for the Big Three and serving as a lead designer. My grandmother opened a successful hair salon in her namesake, Asya’s Hair & Nails, in 1982, where my grandfather also helped run the business, especially when it came to accounting.

As a kid, I spent almost every weekend with my grandparents. There was nothing like sleepovers there. We’d pick raspberries, cucumbers and cherries from their backyard, and later my grandmother would cook blintzes while my grandfather smoked fish, his specialty.

Nobody could make me laugh like my grandfather. I remember doubling over in tears as he’d put on my sister’s dance outfit — 10 sizes too small — and dance a Russian jig. In addition to being the life of the party, my grandfather was an honest man. People adored him, and when Mark Nisnevich entered the room, everybody smiled.

But, in 2013, on Thanksgiving Day, our lives were turned upside down.

My grandfather suffered a massive stroke. He wasn’t expected to survive even 24 hours. However, he lived for nearly nine years, completely beating the odds.

Though he was very ill, it was my grandmother who kept him alive. We like to think he simply didn’t want to let my grandmother go.

Every day, my grandfather wore his best outfit. He had fresh haircuts, was clean-shaven and wore cologne. My grandmother made him homemade meals three times a day, sitting by his side every single day from 2013 to 2022.

Through it all, my grandfather constantly smiled. Even in his final weeks and months, a huge smile crossed his face when his grandchildren came to visit.

When my grandfather passed away on June 18, 2022, people remembered one thing above all: his smile. But I didn’t know how much my grandfather truly did for others until we met with our rabbi to write a eulogy.

I learned that my grandfather sponsored 40 people to escape the Soviet Union and immigrate to the Detroit area — 40 lives, 40 worlds, 40 opportunities.

Many of those people went on to have children and even grandchildren. Our rabbi, when sharing my grandfather’s story at his funeral, called him a “modern-day Moses.”

In a way, he was. And he was our hero.

Mark Nisnevich is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Asya. He was the devoted father of Alla (Gregory) Zlatopolsky and Stella (Howard) Gitler; adoring grandfather of Ashley (fiancé Joseph Kudlacik) Zlatopolsky, Brianna Zlatopolsky, Branden Gitler, Gabriella Gitler and Alexis Gitler; cherished brother of Eduard (Liliya) Nisnevich, Ada (the late Vilgimir) Neverovich and the late Maya (the late Matvey) Shub. He was also survived by loving caregiver, Oleg Loza, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Interment was at Adat Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Stroke Foundation, 208 S. LaSalle St., #900, Chicago, IL 60604; the American Heart Assn., Memorial & Tribute Lockbox, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674, americanheart.org; or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements were by Hebrew Memorial Chapel.