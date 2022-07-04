Taylor Beardsall, a board-certified art therapist, life coach and yoga instructor, taught the students to use art when they don’t have the words to express their feelings.

Hillel Day School kindergarten, first- and second-graders participated in an Artistic Expression program in partnership with the Greater West Bloomfield Community Coalition.

Each child made four drawings — a flower, a mountain, water and space. Each drawing reminds them of a different coping mechanism they can use when they are upset.