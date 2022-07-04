Second-graders work on their drawings.
Hillel Day School kindergarten, first- and second-graders participated in an Artistic Expression program in partnership with the Greater West Bloomfield Community Coalition. 

Taylor Beardsall, a board-certified art therapist, life coach and yoga instructor, taught the students to use art when they don’t have the words to express their feelings. 

Each child made four drawings — a flower, a mountain, water and space. Each drawing reminds them of a different coping mechanism they can use when they are upset.  

Kindergarteners Jacob Berman and Sammy Young
First-graders Annabel Hopman, Shai Weltsher and Sivan Vered
Second-graders Reuben Schostak and Ben Sapeika
Art Therapist Taylor Beardsall with second-grader Dean Cohen
