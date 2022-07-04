Jennifer Maxbauer, NEXTGen Director Tomer Moked, Sam Dubin and Abby Rubin represent NEXTGen Detroit Pride at the Ferndale Pride parade.
Jennifer Maxbauer, NEXTGen Director Tomer Moked, Sam Dubin and Abby Rubin represent NEXTGen Detroit Pride at the Ferndale Pride parade. (Courtesy of NEXTGen Detroit)

Following the Ferndale Pride parade on June 10, NEXTGen Detroit Pride hosted Pride Shabbat services at Affirmations in Ferndale.

NEXTGen Detroit Pride celebrated Pride Month by partnering with local organizations The Well, Congregation Shaarey Zedek Village and the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue for a special Pride Shabbat event. 

They kicked off the celebrations at Ferndale Pride on Saturday, June 4, with a table at the parade showing support for diverse Jewish and queer identities. Following the parade on June 10, NEXTGen Detroit Pride hosted Pride Shabbat services at Affirmations in Ferndale.

Affirmations is a nonprofit LQBTQ+ community center where people of all sexual orientations, gender identities, expressions and cultures can find support, acceptance and feel safe. 

“I was so excited that the community could come together to host a Pride Shabbat this month. Affirmations is an amazing partner and a lovely place to host the event,” said Abby Rubin, executive vice president of the NEXTGen Board.

“I’m glad more people can learn about the services they provide. We had a great turn-out thanks to the Well, CSZ and IADS.”

Noah Arbit speaks at Pride Shabbat.
Noah Arbit speaks at Pride Shabbat. Courtesy of NEXTGen Detroit

Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh of The Well also enjoyed the service, adding that the prayers were incredibly powerful and beautifully shared.

“Celebrating Pride through music, joy, ancient words and with relevant change makers was motivating. I look forward to the next time we get to celebrate Shabbat together like that,” he said. 

Rubin hopes NEXTGen Pride can host more events where those who are LGBTQ+ and allies feel welcome. 

Rachel Wasserman, Abby Rubin and Erica Meyers enjoy Pride Shabbat at Affirmations in Ferndale.
Rachel Wasserman, Abby Rubin and Erica Meyers enjoy Pride Shabbat at Affirmations in Ferndale. Courtesy of NEXTGen Detroit
Tomer Moked, Lauren Soifer and Noah Arbit at Ferndale Pride.
Tomer Moked, Lauren Soifer and Noah Arbit at Ferndale Pride. Courtesy of NEXTGen Detroit
Rachel Sweet

