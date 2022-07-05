The 2021 and 2022 Leonard N. Simons History-Maker Awards — the Society’s highest honor — were given to Arthur M. Horwitz and Harriet B. Saperstein, respectively

The Jewish Historical Society of Michigan held its annual meeting at the Detroit Police Athletic League’s “The Corner Ballpark” on the site of the old Tiger Stadium. It was a fine affair, the first in-person annual meeting since 2019. The weather was nice, the venue unique and the program was excellent.

There were several highlights along with the annual election of officers. The 2021 and 2022 Leonard N. Simons History-Maker Awards — the Society’s highest honor — were given to Arthur M. Horwitz and Harriet B. Saperstein, respectively.

Horwitz was introduced by incoming JHS President Jeannie Weiner, and outgoing President Risha B. Ring introduced Saperstein. Ring also gave a presidential address, and Executive Director Dr. Catherine Cangany presented an annual report, both noting the substantial progress the JHS has made in growing membership and programming despite the unforeseen challenges of the pandemic.

The program ended with the passing of the presidency to Weiner. Larry Gunsberg was emcee for the annual meeting, which more than 100 people attended.