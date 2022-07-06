Hebrew School of the Arts launches east of Woodward.

In time for the upcoming school year, Chabad Jewish Center of Troy is launching a brand-new Hebrew School of the Arts. The school will service preschool and elementary level children to provide them Jewish education in a fun and meaningful way.

“At the Hebrew School of the Arts we have developed exactly this,” said Rabbi Menachem Caytak of Chabad Jewish Center of Troy. “The curriculum, called ‘Super Jew,’ is an immersive and transformative curriculum that will enable our children to form deep attachments to Judaism on practical, emotional and spiritual levels.”

Classes will run from 10 a.m.-noon Sunday’s starting Fall of 2022-2023.

Each week, the teacher will broach an exciting “Super Powers” framework to introduce a new dilemma, scenario or challenge to the students. These scenarios will be relatable to their day-to-day lives. Using clues, the students will be taken on an exploratory journey with facts, and how-to information from the Torah that will lead them to gain a full understanding of the subject matter.

In addition, at the Hebrew School of the Arts, the students will learn how to read Hebrew with an award-winning program called Aleph Champ.

“At Hebrew School of the Arts we strive to stress the beauty and warmth of Judaism and its mitzvot, providing a learning experience in an atmosphere of joy and liveliness,” Caytak said.

Chana Caytak, the school’s director. said, “Education is at the core of everything. What we teach children in their formative years creates an indelible impact and foundation for their entire adult lives. And not only are the students themselves transformed, but the positive impact of their learning extends to their families and friends.”

The Hebrew School of the Arts is also proud to offer scholarships to families in need. Through the generosity of Jamie Blumenthal and the team at Long Lake Plaza in Troy, its policy is that no child is turned away due to lack of funds.

For more information and to register, visit jewishtroy.com/HSA or contact Chana Caytak at chana@jewishtroy.com or (248) 877-5781.