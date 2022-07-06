The Accessible Field Day was held at a JARC home immediately following school and was attended by 13 JARC persons served.

JARC, a Metro Detroit-based nonprofit agency that serves individuals with developmental disabilities, hosted its first Accessible Field Day on May 25 for the people it serves with the help of student members from Farber Hebrew Day School’s Girls on the Run Club.

Five stations of various activities were organized by the 15 students to enjoy alongside JARC persons served.

Girls on the Run is an after-school program for students from third to fifth grade that inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum that creatively integrates running.

After the activities were complete, the students and JARC persons served enjoyed a pizza party, popsicles, and time for talking and making connections.