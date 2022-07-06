Parshat Chukat: Numbers 19:1-22:1; Judges 11:1-33.

In Numbers 20:1 of our parshah, Miriam, Moses’ sister, dies. And in verse 2 we read the people of Israel were without water. Notice the word for water in Hebrew, mayim, is part of Miriam’s name, mem, yud, mem.

In the Talmud, Taanit 9a, it is taught that a Divine source of water traveled with the people through the wilderness, a gift sustained by Miriam. When Miriam died, the miraculous gift ceased. The people complain: Why have you brought us to this wilderness to die here? The complaint echoes the past, but the people are not the same. Rashi, our great 11th-century Torah commentator, notes this is the new generation; these are not the Israelites who experienced the miracle of leaving Egypt; these are the children of slaves, coming to the end of the 40-year journey.

Further in Numbers 20:28-29, Aaron, Moses’ brother, dies, and “the entire house of Israel cried for Aaron for 30 days.” When Aaron died, the Torah tells us that the people mourned. When Miriam died, there is no mention in the text of the people mourning.

After Miriam’s death, Moses turns to God and is told to speak to a rock and out will come water. Moses returns to the people; notice his words in Numbers 20:10 as he calls the people mo’rim, adding a vowel to Miryam (Miriam), changing the Hebrew name of Miriam to the word rebels.

The people were truly without water. Perhaps, without the process of mourning, Moses could not hear their justified concern. Acting in anger, Moses calls the people rebels and asks, “Shall we (Aaron and I) bring water for you from this rock?” Moses hits the rock. He was told to speak to the rock; instead, he speaks to the people, insulting them. The result for Moses and Aaron is dreadful, as we read in Numbers 20:12; God tells the two brothers who have led Israel for 40 years in the wilderness, “Because you did not trust in Me to sanctify Me before the people of Israel” you shall not lead them into the land.

Rashi explains Moses and Aaron had committed a public desecration of God; Moses said, “Shall we bring water,” as opposed to public sanctification of God. It was not Moses who would bring the water; it was a miracle from God.

The death of Miriam calls for grieving, but we see Moses acting in anger. Anger isn’t intrinsically bad but reacting out of anger is a mistake. In this moment in our parshah, the people didn’t need someone to call them names. They needed a leader who could facilitate a relationship between the people and God, who could really listen to them, who could then speak to their hearts, and lead by example in moments of fear and loss.

Rabbi Davey Rosen is a spiritual care provider with Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network and lives in Ann Arbor.