Recently, Metro Detroit Jewish youth joined the burgeoning new tourism in Israel following the two-year COVID-19-caused hiatus. The Teen Mission 22 (TM22), formally the “Sue & Alan Kaufman & Family Teen Mission to Israel,” June 20 through July 15, is joining an upsurge in visitors to the Jewish state that dropped by 91 percent from 2019 to 2021, according to the Israel Government Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

More than 110 Detroiters — teenagers, counselors, rabbis and staff — disembarked at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport June 21 and were greeted by the voices of welcome from the Israeli teens joining their buses, Israeli counselors and Israel-based Partnership2Gether staff, singing “Shalom Aleichem.”

TM22 is the first such community trip since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Organized by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, community congregations and Tamarack Camps, the bi-annual experience is comprised primarily of teens entering their senior year of high school. They are joined by several high school graduates who missed their opportunity to participate the past two years, and a number of students entering 10th and 11th grades.

The Mission participants are part of the post-Corona resurgence of Israel-bound travelers, which peaked at 4.5 million tourist entries in 2019, according to the CBS. The pandemic caused that number to drop to only one out of five (or by 82 percent) in 2020 at 830,000, and a further 48 percent year-to-year drop to 396,500 last year.

The TM22 travelers are joined by another 21 teens from Detroit’s Partnership2Gether region in the Central Galilee.

“One of the special things about the teen mission is that we travel with seven Israeli teens on each bus,” said Rabbi Jen Lader of Temple Israel, who is leading one of three mission buses and the largest congregational delegation of teen participants. “It’s not just about traveling; it’s about developing life-long relationships with their Israeli peers to help them better understand the context of Israel,” she said.

The Israelis also have bus counselors, each with experience at Tamarack. “Raz [Gino] grew up in the partnership region and Tamarack’s Leadership program,” said Ofri Livney, a liaison for the mission from Detroit’s Partnership region. “Nimrod [Gutman] also was a counselor in Leadership last year. And Roni [Goldman] likewise was a Leadership Program counselor, and she attended Tamarack as a child. They all live in Nof HaGalil.”

The Israeli counselors and teens will work at Tamarack camps after the mission returns to Detroit mid-July to work as TLV (Teen Leadership Village) staff, formerly known as Teen Service Staff (TSS). The counselors will be supervisors, reporting to Sara Frost, 27, Teen Mission Coordinator, who will oversee TLV.

The teens will be joined by an equivalent number of Detroit teens, who also are on the mission, to become TLV counselors. One of the Israeli teens is Harel Shachar, 16, who attended Camp Tamarack in 2019. A native of Shimsheet in the Central Galilee, he is excited about seeing old friends on the Mission and returning to spend his summer with them. “I think it is a good thing to meet American teens; we become good friends and visit each other,” he said.

“One month tripping in Israel and then to camp in Detroit is a great way to make friends,” agreed Yonatan Aswiia, 16, of Midgal Ha’emek. He and his brother were on the Partnership2Gether leadership program, and he is a Tamarack veteran from 2019.

A Whirlwind Good Time

Maddy Iwrey, 20, of Farmington Hills, is a counselor on one of three mission buses. She is enjoying the “non-stop” pace of the mission, which began by experiencing the spiritual connection to the Land of Israel at Neot Kedumim with a tree-planting ceremony. They then bused south to David and Paula Ben Gurion’s tomb at Sde Boker, overlooking a breathtaking view of the Tsin Canyon and the Avdat Highlands in the heart of the Negev.

Following the solemn event, they drove further south to Mitzpe Ramon for a couple of days, before returning to Jerusalem for Shabbat. “We’ve been super busy here,” she says excitedly. “We went on a boat ride and went swimming. We went on a sand dune hike in the morning. Iit was amazing but hot!” she added. Accuweather.com reported the high was 106◦F with a low of 79◦F.

They explored and overnighted at Mitzpe Ramon, sometimes called “Israel’s Grand Canyon,” and enjoyed Ben Midbar Bedouin hospitality, complete with an authentic tent used for community events. They experienced how traditional Bedouin bread is made under the fire and how pots of chicken are placed underground beneath the fire in a natural impromptu oven. They sat on pillows on the ground during the cultural meal.

The connections create many personal relationships between Detroit and Israeli teens from the Partnership Region, agrees Rabbi Lader, noting that Detroiters learn about how their Israeli counterparts live, and they, likewise, learn about American Jews. “The relationship doesn’t just go one way,” she said. “It’s an amazing opportunity for the Israeli kids to learn about liberal Judaism, meet a woman rabbi and see girls read from the Torah.”

The six-member clergy delegation includes Rabbi Lader, who is with the Mission for the entire time, Rabbis Jennifer Kaluzny, also from Temple Israel, Rabbi Dan Horowitz from Adat Shalom Synagogue, Rabbi Yonatan Dahlen of Congregation Shaarey Zedek, and Rabbis Daniel Schwartz and Michael Moskowitz of Temple Shir Shalom. Cantor Debbie Bletstein, LLMSW, who joined Congregation B’nai Moshe last year, becoming Detroit’s first full-time female cantor of a Conservative synagogue, however, is participating in her capacity as a licensed social worker. Tamarack Camps brought her on through a foundation grant to provide guidance and other assistance as needed on the mission.

TM22 rounds out its week following the Negev sojourn in the Jerusalem area, welcoming Shabbat at the Western Wall’s egalitarian prayer space, the non-Orthodox “mixed” prayer area for men and women. They are staying at the Kiryat Ye’arim Youth Village Guest House, near where American Col. David Daniel Mickey Marcus was killed during Israel’s War of Independence.

The Jewish Virtual Library relates that in 1948, Acting Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion appointed him Lieutenant General, the independent Jewish state’s first general since Judah Maccabee. Marcus, who served under the name of “Michael Stone” as a ruse to avoid being charged by the U.S. as an American officer serving in a foreign army. He adapted his training as a U.S. Ranger to the command structure for and special needs of the new Jewish army, providing strategy and tactics to overcome the superior numbers and weaponry possessed by the invading Arab armies.

The Jewish Virtual Library notes how that just six hours before the first cease-fire began June 10, 1948, the man of war took a nighttime walk by the kibbutz, ventured beyond the guarded perimeter, clad in his bedtime white robe. An Israeli sentry challenged whoever might be in the robe for the password. Neither one spoke the other’s language, resulting in a single, fatal shot. Hollywood immortalized him on film in a movie, Cast A Giant Shadow.

TM22’s second week is based around Jerusalem, where they will visit and learn about the capital’s Old City and its Jewish Quarter, hike at Masada and Ein Gedi, and participate in an archaeological dig for a day.

The Teen Mission is sponsored by the Jewish Federation bi-annually. Tamarack Camps operates its teen mission in the intervening years. Information is available at the teen

mission office, (248) 952-9110 or at https://teenmissiondetroit.org.