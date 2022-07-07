Jason Boschan became one of fewer than 2,000 people who have completed the marathon in its 20-year history.

Jason Boschan has gone to great lengths in his Run4Papa campaign.

Now it can be said he’s also gone to great heights.

Boschan, a former Bloomfield Hills resident who has run marathons and half-marathons around the world since 2012 not to compete but to raise money for research and awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementia in honor of his late grandfather, ran in the Everest Marathon on Mount Everest on May 29.

The Everest Marathon is the world’s highest marathon. Boschan became one of fewer than than 2,000 people who have completed the marathon in its 20-year history.

“Everybody has their own Mount Everest they were put on this Earth to climb. Mine is running to find a cure for dementia,” said Boschan, 43, who lives in Charlotte, N.C.

Boschan’s fundraising goal for the Everest Marathon was $17,600, an homage to the 17,600-feet-above-sea-level elevation of the Everest Base Camp, where the marathon begins.

He’s surpassed the goal. The total was $22,315 as of last week with donations still being accepted at Run4Papa.com.

Boschan has raised more than $330,000 since he began Run4Papa in 2012.

All of his runs are self-funded, with donations going entirely to Northwestern University’s Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Boschan said just getting to the Everest Base Camp in Nepal was a challenge. He and his group needed to hike for 11 days, averaging five-plus hours a day, to get there.

After spending two days and two freezing cold nights at the Everest Base Camp to get acclimated to the altitude, the marathon runners in Boschan’s group took off.

The finish line for the marathon was about 6,000 feet below the start, but the challenging, harrowing course went up about 12,000 feet and down about 6,000 feet.

Boschan finished the marathon in 10 hours, 41 minutes and 29 seconds.

“Hiking and running on this trip was unlike anything I’ve ever done,” Boschan said. “You look down a lot. There’s a lot of rocks and no railings. I’m so glad I did this, but I will never do it again.”

Even traveling to and from Nepal was a challenge for Boschan.

He left May 12 and returned home June 3. During that time, he spent a total of 54 hours either flying or waiting to fly.

This was his 13th marathon, including two before he started Run4Papa.

He’s one of about 1,000 people across the world who has run a marathon on all seven continents and run in all six major marathons — Boston, London, Chicago, New York, Berlin and Tokyo.

He had to stop at mile 25.8 of the 2013 Boston Marathon because of bombings at the finish line of the 26.2-mile race, and he returned to Boston to run a complete race in 2014.

He ascended and descended 5,164 steps in the Great Wall of China Marathon in 2012 and ran in below-freezing temperatures in the Antarctica Marathon in 2016.

While he doesn’t have another marathon in his future, Boschan plans to continue pursuing his goal of running a half-marathon in all 50 states. He’s done 26 so far and hopes to reach 30 by the end of the year.

Amazingly, Boschan doesn’t train for races. He was able to pass on-site medical tests with flying colors during his Mount Everest adventure.

“I just show up and run,” he said. “I’m mentally tough on race day because I’m so motivated.”

His motivation is pediatrician Dr. Louis Heyman of Bloomfield Hills, his late grandfather, whom he called Papa. Heyman died in 2013 at age 88 from dementia.

“Watching my grandfather lose his ability to communicate because of dementia was absolutely heartbreaking,” Boschan said.

Boschan communicates his Run4Papa cause mainly through social media channels and his website. He has thousands of followers.

Boschan graduated from the former Bloomfield Hills Andover High School in 1997 and the University of Michigan in 2002 with a degree in sports management and communications.

When he isn’t running for Papa, he helps medical companies with digital strategies.

