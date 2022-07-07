As a jack-of-all-trades, working as a news producer can be extremely busy, but he enjoys the challenge.

While attending North Farmington High School, Michael Holzman got involved with TV-10. The school district’s student-run television channel, which broadcasts news, sports and entertainment programs, was something Holzman always enjoyed working with.

However, the current news producer didn’t always have his eyes set on media. At first, he wanted to become an engineer. “I tried pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering when I started college, but that quickly wasn’t working out,” Holzman, 32, explains.

Instead, Holzman turned to his other love: the news industry. “I decided that I really enjoyed my time at TV-10 in high school,” he recalls, “so why not try to pursue a career in this?”

Graduating from the University of Michigan-Dearborn in 2014, and with a year spent at Specs Howard School of Media Arts, Holzman began to work on breaking into the news industry.

He first worked as a freelance production assistant and videographer for several years with a number of independent shows, such as State Champs Sports Network and From Glory Days.

In 2018, Holzman got his first big break and was hired by WILX News 10 in Lansing as a news producer, where he worked for two years. Since moving to Lansing, Holzman has enjoyed making it his home, currently living downtown near Jackson Field.

Bringing the News Cycle to Life

As of 2021, he has worked at FOX 47, also as a news producer. Working an evening shift, Holzman generally comes in around 3 p.m. and immediately begins pulling stories for the nighttime show.

“I coordinate with the reporters to see what they’re working on,” he says of his job, “and how likely something they’re working on is going to turn and go on the air that night.”

In addition to coordinating stories, Holzman also works on editing stories that come from outside and writing scripts for news anchors to read on-air. As a jack-of-all-trades, working as a news producer can be extremely busy, but he enjoys the challenge.

“Sometimes it can be a grind to get everything done and put it all together, especially if it’s a slow news day,” Holzman explains. “But when I see the finished product on the air at 10 o’clock, and when it’s all nice and buttoned up … It just feels rewarding, to see that whole project go out on the air and be watched by people all around mid-Michigan.”

The work, however, can often be a lot. “There’s not a whole lot of other people I can delegate tasks to,” Holzman says. “I usually just buckle down and roll up my sleeves and work on it. No matter how stressed I am, usually it all works out in the end.”

News producers like Holzman are essential to making the news cycle possible.

“We’re the backbone of the show because we’re putting together all the different elements — like the nuts and bolts — behind the scenes that go into a TV show,” he explains. “Without us, it would be all up to the anchor to produce, edit, put graphics and do everything else on top of having to anchor the show itself.”

A Simple Key to Success

What he enjoys about working at FOX 47, Holzman says, is that the station goes beyond the “nitty gritty, hard news stories” like murders, shootings and fire.

“Every week, we do a segment called Good Neighbors,” he explains. “It features somebody in mid-Michigan doing something positive and making a difference in their community.”

It’s a nice break, he continues, from hard news stories that can cause some viewers to get burned out or feel overly depressing to watch. On the flipside, Holzman is also proud of the breaking news content that his station produces.

“We put all the details out there,” he says of creating thorough and complete news stories.

Outside of work, Holzman is a self-proclaimed car guy. He enjoys driving his Camaro and going to car meets or driving his car on the Waterford Hills Road Racing course.

He’s also proud of his heritage, having grown up in an interfaith household that was both Jewish and Catholic.

As he continues to build his career, Holzman has one piece of advice for young adults looking to break into the news industry: Be persistent.

“The biggest issue in the news industry is getting that very first job,” he explains. “You might apply for dozens, if not hundreds of jobs.”

“If you just keep trying,” Holzman adds, “you’ll eventually get your foot in the door. And once you finally get your foot in the door, it becomes a lot easier to move up in the industry.”