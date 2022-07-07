The Sunflower Network consists of many college-age students or recent graduates.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, former University of Michigan student Dustin Ross spent a month trying to figure out how to help Ukrainians in need.

Most organizations, however, only wanted monetary donations. With a desire to find a way to help directly, Ross departed to eastern Europe to see the situation for himself.

He spent several weeks in Romania, Poland and Ukraine, speaking to refugees and learning how to construct an emergency supply of food, hygiene, medical and other products into embattled territories — where some 40 million people are impacted by war.

Ross discovered an international network ready to help, and how great of a need there was in Ukraine for critical life-saving supplies. In a country with a destroyed and disrupted supply chain, even basic necessities like deodorant and feminine products were vital to secure.

To get involved directly, Ross launched Sunflower Network, a pending 501(c)(3) nonprofit that includes an ever-expanding network of people in the United States and abroad who channel critical supplies into Ukraine.

The network consists of many college-age students or recent graduates, including 20-year-old University of Michigan student Eve Wasvary of Franklin who is currently completing internships in Tel Aviv and is affiliated with University of Michigan Hillel.

“I saw photos [of the network’s work] through a mutual friend,” explains Wasvary, who just joined Sunflower Network and is now assisting with fundraising efforts. In these photos, she saw Ross handing off duffel bags full of medicine and basic needs to Ukrainians. Also delivered were water purification systems and civilian protective gear.

Inspired, she wanted to find a way to help. “They’re going directly to them,” she says of supplies. “Sunflower Network has an Amazon Wish List so you can directly buy goods.” This helps donors feel confident in where their donations are going, she explains.

The Pride of the Sunflower

As a symbol of Ukrainian national identity and pride, the sunflower holds deeper meaning than just a clever name for a network. With several Metro Detroit-based members, the work spans international waters and includes three partners in Ukraine.

These Ukraine-based partners conduct deliveries, help find housing for displaced persons, and even secure and distribute medical supplies, among other vital services.

“Sunflower Network has partners that understand what supplies are needed, and they get them around the world in different areas,” Wasvary explains. “Then, they distribute them to the worst areas of Ukraine.”

This includes hard-hit cities like Mariupol, Kharkiv, Odessa and the Donbas region.

Recently, Sunflower Network distributed $25,000 worth of supplies to their partners in Kyiv, Lviv and Zakarpattia. Now, they’re looking to acquire medical equipment for trauma victims, such as hemostatic bandages and tourniquets.

They’re also doubling their goals. The network’s third mission to Ukraine on July 12, aims to raise $52,250. A private donor is also matching all dollar donations through July 8.

In addition to purchasing life-saving supplies, the goal is to transport a fully equipped ambulance from Ireland to Ukraine. Sunflower Network also plans to purchase five drones with the funds, which help locate wounded people in dangerous areas.

Maintaining Awareness About the War

Wasvary says there’s a greater need than ever for help for Ukraine.

“I’ve been trying to spread awareness about how distressed these areas are,” she says of cities like Mariupol, where it’s estimated that up to 95% of the city has been destroyed, and where people struggle to find clean water or basic medicines like antibiotics.

It’s important for people to remember that the war is still going on, she explains, and that some areas continue to fall into worse and more dangerous shape.

“Now that I’m away from school, we’re hearing a little bit about it, but not nearly enough,” Wasvary says of decreased media coverage on the war. “I want people to know what’s going on.”

Together, she explains, “We can make such a difference.”

Even if people aren’t able to financially donate or send supplies, simply maintaining awareness about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis helps propel the mission further. It’s a chain of events, Wasvary says, that sends the message from one person to another.

“Staying in the loop and understanding what’s going on, educating yourself on what’s happening in the world … that’s the most important thing.”

To learn more about Sunflower Network and its mission, visit sunflowernetwork.io.