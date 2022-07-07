The family-owned and operated Joe’s Army Navy has two stores in Clawson and Waterford that offer a wide range of merchandise from army and camping gear to work clothes.

Independent retail stores have faced serious challenges for years. First the big-box retailers and online outlets provided tough competitive for neighborhood stores. Then COVID required temporary store closings and health precautions as well as delays in obtaining merchandise.

However, father-and-son team Herman and Jeff Goldsmith show that retail can evolve and expand successfully for 50 years in Metro Detroit. Their family-owned and operated Joe’s Army Navy has two stores in Clawson and Waterford that offer a wide range of merchandise from army and camping gear to work clothes.

“Most stores are cookie-cutter but we’re completely different than anything else. Jeff works so hard to find actual military product. It’s a friendly place for people to buy things that aren’t available anymore,” says Herman Goldsmith, 91, of West Bloomfield, who still comes to the store every day. “I schmooze with every customer,” he says.

Jeff Goldsmith, 58, of West Bloomfield, explains that Joe’s Army Navy was begun by Joe Jacobson in downtown Pontiac in 1946. Initially, Herman Goldsmith worked as a buyer for the store and then bought it in 1972. Joe’s Army Navy moved to Waterford in 1983 and opened a Royal Oak store in 1988. In 2019 the Royal Oak store moved to Clawson.

“My father was a garage sale guy. He took things people didn’t want and found a way to make them marketable,” Jeff Goldsmith explains.

After World War II, the U.S. government held auctions at military bases around the country to unload massive amounts of surplus clothing and equipment that were left after World War II. Since the government no longer holds regular auctions, Jeff relies on two big surplus shows held annually in Las Vegas and a worldwide distributors’ network.

According to Jeff, many people collect World War II items such as canteens and leather goods, and there is also a market for reproductions of gear used in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. In addition, Joe’s Army Navy stocks extensive name-brand cold weather and camping equipment, including items for Camp Tamarack, as well as specialized shoes and boots. The store has “80 feet of specialized bags to transport stuff,” Goldsmith says.

He enjoys the search for unusual merchandise, such as reverse osmosis cylinders, used in treating water. (Three out of 15 have sold.) “There is a lot of detailed, computer work. I’m constantly looking for new and oddball stuff. I truly enjoy the business,” Jeff says.

According to the Goldsmiths, many army surplus stores have closed up. “We have a tremendous number of returning customers,” Jeff says.

His father adds that some of them are second-generation customers. Joe’s Army Navy celebrate its 50th July 7-10 with sales, refreshments and gifts at both store locations.