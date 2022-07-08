“Our goal for this show has been to empower artists of all backgrounds and experience levels to participate,” said Natalie Balazovich, gallery director.

Walk inside the Janice Charach Gallery in West Bloomfield by Aug. 11 and look up before your eyes move to the walls.

The current exhibit, Flight, asks visitors to join into the idea of letting go for a while, writing a wish or a thought on a small piece of paper to be added to the ones slowly moving along from the ceiling.

A motor propels the thoughts as the writers take in the sights of the gallery and look at the diverse images of Flight as they relate to different senses of the word. Currently, there are 120 representations from 75 artists.

“Our goal for this show has been to empower artists of all backgrounds and experience levels to participate,” said Natalie Balazovich, gallery director. “In addition, everyone who views the show gets to be part of it.

“The results have been astounding, and we are excited for the public to experience the representations. The all-media exposition explores human connection, diversity and innovation. The messages moving around the ceiling are moving to further illustrate the idea of Flight.”

With some artists selected to show more than one image, the theme expands to capture variations moving from realistic to abstract. The images adorn 5,000 square feet of gallery space divided between two floors.

“The idea is to be as inclusive as possible,” Balazovich said.

To that end, the gallery issued an open call for art, encouraging everyone to submit three artworks based on the word Flight with a guarantee that at least one piece would be included in the exhibit.

“This allows all people to participate no matter where they are from and regardless of whether they have shown artwork in a gallery,” Balazovich said.

Judy Vine, who moved from Michigan to New York to be with family, presents realistic images with some innovative twists

“I went into pastels, and I am very satisfied with my work,” she said. “I thought this piece might have three components — a black-and-white image of my aunt, a typewriter and an old clock. Together, they are to communicate a flight back in time.”

Vine, 77, who has been doing artwork since childhood, took lessons at the Detroit Institute of Arts, and she works in art every day. Because her parents were affected by the Depression, she became a teacher with stints in Roseville, Royal Oak and Madison Heights.

“You learn so much when you’re making art,” said Vine, who was a member of Congregation Beth Ahm and continues membership with Hadassah. “You learn about the things that you explore.”

Jamie Feldman, who lives in Southfield, established a career in dentistry and maxillofacial surgery, but photography has been his special interest. In this exhibit, he shows a color photo of a bee moving up to a flower.

“I got involved with the visual arts when I was young,” said Feldman, who has taken pictures for the Detroit Jewish News. “I was very involved with drawing, and my father got me an inexpensive camera so I would keep my hands off his. By the time I was in junior high, I got some awards.”

Feldman, 74, who has exhibited his work in Dearborn and along Belle Isle, is active with the Detroit Chapter of Alpha Omega International Dental Fraternity and has been a strong factor in the provision of dental benefits for Holocaust survivors.

Jennifer Kesler, who works with autistic students, is part of a family presentation. Her mom, Wanchuan, and her dad, Eric, also have art projects on view.

“I have two images that are ink on paper and one image that is a linocut with marker and paint,” said Kesler, 23, who has shown her work at Detroit Artists Market and Suzanne Haskew Arts Center (SHAC) in Milford.

Kesler relates fish swimming to Flight and thinks of the flight of stairs in her image of buildings.

Away from art projects, Kesler, of Northville, is in the process of converting to Judaism. She attended programs at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue and felt comfortable with the practices.

“I think it’s really cool to be in this show,” Kesler said. “It’s cool that there’s another gallery in the area with a lot of cool art.”