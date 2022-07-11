R eturning to Michigan as the general manager of Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady is going to be quite ‘loverly’ for Karen Berry.

As a little girl growing up in Huntington Woods, Berry’s parents had only two records — the original cast recordings of Kiss Me Kate and My Fair Lady.

“I played the records over and over on our Victrola,” says Berry, who accompanies the production team of My Fair Lady during its stay at the Detroit Opera House through July 24.

“This is full circle for me. Because of the exposure to this musical when I was 4 years old, I have a soft spot in my heart. Of everything I’ve ever done in my career, this is the show I’m most proud to be affiliated with and makes me the happiest,” she said.

As general manager, Berry is responsible for strategizing and executing all production costs including actor and crew contracts, administrative operations and show scheduling. In addition to My Fair Lady, Berry has been general manager for many national tours including Cats, On Your Feet, American in Paris and Love Never Dies–The Phantom Returns. She’s worked on Broadway with Showboat, Quilters, Asinamali and with the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Carrie and on several shows in Chicago including Old Jews Telling Jokes. Besides theatrical productions, Berry has served as general manager for large concerts and immersive events all over the country.

Lerner & Loewe’s production of My Fair Lady originally opened at Lincoln Center in New York City three years ago and took home five Outer Critics Circle Awards in addition to being nominated for five Drama Desk Awards, three Drama League Awards and 10 Tony Awards.

It’s the musical tale of Eliza Doolittle (Shereen Ahmed), a Cockney guttersnipe who begrudgingly accepts phonetics lessons from Professor Henry Higgins (Laird Mackintosh) in his quest to reform Eliza into a society woman. Audience song favorites include “Wouldn’t it Be Loverly,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “The Rain in Spain” and “I Could Have Danced All Night.”

Settling in Detroit in the early 1900s, Berry’s grandfathers were Judge Harry B. Keidan from Poland and Joseph G. Berry from Ukraine. By the time Karen graduated from Janet Pont’s consecration class at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield, Berry’s family had moved to Birmingham.

Now living in Elmhurst, Ill., Berry attends Oak Park Temple.

“In a classic, small-world Jewish community moment, I met Eddie Pont, who is the president of my temple. I went up to him and said, ‘Oh, my God, I was in your mom’s consecration class,’” Berry recounts the story with a laugh.

If you ask Berry now, she’ll tell you she got involved in theater purely by default. As an eighth-grader at Berkshire Middle School, Berry dreamed of getting a coveted spot on the Timettes swim team cheerleader squad. But tryouts for Coach Richard Rosenthal were a bust when she failed the stopwatch-reading portion of the test.

“As I was leaving in tears, a group of my friends were in the hallway and told me they needed a stage manager for the play Enter Laughing. So I was like, ‘Uh, OK.’ I was completely hooked from that moment on.”

An education major at the University of Michigan, Berry was a stage manager for most of the shows. She moved to New York the day after graduation and went to work for Tony Award-winner Tommy Tune’s press agent. Deciding the job wasn’t for her, Berry quit after four months.

“As I was walking down the hall on my way out, my friend from college [Southfield native] Stan Zimmerman, who was working as a casting director at the time, poked his head out the door and said, ‘There’s a new Broadway management company opening up — go down there right now and interview.’ So I did,” Berry says.

She landed the job as a management assistant that same day and stayed with the company for eight years before moving to Chicago.

“So, I guess I owe Stan a big thank you. Because of his kindness, I ended up at exactly the right place at the right time,” she adds. “And I have been lucky enough to have a really good career because of everything I learned at that first position.”

Details

Tickets for the Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady appearing July 12-24, 2022, at the Detroit Opera House located at 1526 Broadway in Detroit start at $25 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 982-2787 or in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. For more information, including COVID health and safety policies, go to www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.