“Exploring Israel through the Lens of the Six-Day War” is a new summer learning course from the Chabad Jewish Center of Bloomfield Hills.

On June 10, 55 years ago, Israel won the Six-Day War against its enemies seeking its destruction, a decisive victory against all odds that expanded the Holy Land and inspired a nation.

But it was a difficult time. Israel faced many complex dilemmas about its ethical decisions, moral obligations and ultimate survival.

And today, over half a century later, these questions are as relevant and pressing as ever.

In this special course, relive the war and the miracles, and stop at six critical junctures to explore 3,000 years of Jewish wisdom on the fascinating and impossible questions at the heart of our nation’s survival.

The six-week course, taught by Rabbi Levi Dubov, begins July 20, both in-person and virtually. Visit https://www.bhchabad.org/survival for class options and to register.