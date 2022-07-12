Brother acts as Israeli security on sister’s special Birthright trip.

Ariella Selesny, 20, was excited to be traveling to Israel on a tour for 17 young people with special needs. The trip was arranged by Birthright and the Friendship Circle, a West Bloomfield-based nonprofit agency affiliated with Lubavitch of Michigan that provides programs for individuals with special needs as well as their families.

According to Ariella’s mother, Chaya Selesny, Ariella was required to have three interviews prior to the trip. “Everyone had to be high-enough functioning to be independent,” Selesny explained.

The trip was led by Rabbi Yarden Blumstein, Friendship Circle’s teen director, with eight additional staff members from the Friendship Circle as well as four Israeli volunteers. The trip was available to those with special cognitive, emotional or physical needs.

Blumstein says Birthright has offered tours with special adapted schedules previously. For Friendship Circle in West Bloomfield, this was the first one and he hopes for others in the future.

The young people, who ranged in age from 18 to 27, visited Masada, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, the Golan Heights and Safed during their 11-day trip in May. While Ariella has been to Israel previously, for most of the travelers this was a new experience.

Typically, some Israeli soldiers or former soldiers (reservists) are assigned to Birthright trips to provide insights into their lives in Israel and for security. Ariella’s brother Daniel made aliyah several years ago. He has attended a yeshivah, completed army service and is now an Israeli citizen. So, before the group left Detroit, his mother began advocating for Daniel to be assigned as one of the volunteers on Ariella’s Friendship Circle trip.

“I had to convince them he’s really Israeli,” Chaya said. It was helpful the Friendship Circle staff already knew Daniel.

Her efforts succeeded — Daniel was assigned as one of a group of Israeli army soldiers and reservists. Originally, he was supposed to stay for five days but the trip staff asked him to stay for the entire journey, which he did.

The siblings initially met up in Gan Sacher, a Jerusalem park. Ariella knew her mother was trying to get Daniel on board as a trip volunteer, so she wasn’t surprised to see him. “It was really nice for him to come as part of the Israeli Army,” she explained.

Ariella’s favorite part of the trip was visiting the Kotel — “the holiest place for me,” she said. She knew some of the people on the trip and said it “had a great atmosphere — everyone was friendly.”

Her brother added, “Friendship Circle makes the kids feel so special and important.”

According to her mother, Ariella “loved to be in Israel and had a great time.”

Blumstein said, “Her child was a respected part of the group. The young people developed good friendships and felt a sense of belonging. They enjoyed one-on-one friendships and groups.

“I was amazed at the number of people who showed respect for the group and for what we were doing. It was my honor to do this,” Blumstein added.

Back at home, Ariella continues her work at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital through Project SEARCH, an internship program that helps individuals with disabilities gain work skills and experience.

Ariella’s parents, Chaya and Joseph Selesny, live in Southfield with Ariella and their three younger children, Avi and twins Sara and Bella. They are members of Young Israel of Southfield.