The Metro Detroit-based Jewish community organization says this seven-month long program will match individuals into mentor (mid-late 30s) and mentee (late 20s – early 30s) pairs.

Executive Director of The Well, Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh, is excited to announce a brand-new program with the goal of connecting both Jewish and professional identities. It’s called “The Well Inc.”

“The people who I’ve been working with spend way more time thinking about their professional identity rather than their Jewish identity, and that got me thinking,” he said. “What is the overlap between these two identities?”

“We really designed this program to create a value proposition for those who are in the beginning of their career (mentee) and for those who have a little bit more work experience (mentor),” Rabbi Jeff explained.

“Mentors will also have the opportunity to give back and share their story about their professional work and how it does or doesn’t intersect with their Jewish life and Jewish identity.”

The Well Inc. also allows the pairs to meet up monthly to cover a variety of topics, including professional development, spiritual growth, immersive Jewish experiences and more.

“The goal of this program is to help young professionals upskill themselves in whatever career they’re in, while helping them discover the different practices that may exist in the Jewish context and see how they relate to one another.”

Applications to sign up to be either a mentee or mentor are now open and are due by Monday, Aug. 1. Sessions run September 2022-March 2023.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to watch people, whether they are young lawyers, entrepreneurs or in whatever field they’re in, grow and see a Jewish transformation,” Rabbi Jeff adds.

Funding opportunities are also available for mentees to help pay for the program.

To apply for The Well Inc. program or to find more information head to www.meetyouatthewell.org/wellinc.