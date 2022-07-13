Chabad Academy sees students from all over the world, reaching as far as Switzerland, Sweden and South America.

As director and founder of Chabad Academy, a free international online Jewish learning program affiliated with the Bais Chabad Torah Center in West Bloomfield, Rabbi Elya Silfen has made it his life goal to help others connect with and learn about Judaism.

However, his own encounter with Judaism was one that happened by chance. “I grew up in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, as a totally secular kid,” Silfen, 35 of West Bloomfield, explains. “There wasn’t much of a Jewish education over there.”

Yet once Chabad came to town, Silfen says he was “totally hooked.”

On Friday nights, he began attending Shabbat services while still in high school. “It was cool to hang around cool Jews,” Silfen describes. “That sparked my interest.”

A Life-Changing Experience in Israel

As senior year of high school approached, Silfen’s parents told him he could take a gap year before starting college. When someone asked him if he wanted to spend that year in Jerusalem, Silfen, who had never been to Israel, was immediately intrigued.

For his time, he would earn college credits and experience a full-fledged travel program. Yet there was one caveat: Silfen would be attending a yeshiva.

However, joining the yeshiva worked in his favor. As the youngest of his roommates, Silfen met young Jews from all over the world, including Australia and South Africa.

“I wanted to emulate them,” Silfen recalls. “They were 24 and I was 18.”

In learning about Judaism, Silfen discovered a whole different side to the religion that he hadn’t known previously. He studied mysticism and what it meant to have purpose in life.

Before, “it was always about candles, eating matzah and attending boring services on Yom Kippur,” Silfen says. “This was just a flip on its head. It was very relevant and very practical.”

As the year wrapped up, Silfen wanted to continue his Jewish studies. For the next seven years, he pursued a rabbinical degree, working in investment management at Morgan Stanley for several years before deciding he wanted to become a full-fledged rabbi.

“This was always my passion,” Silfen says of rabbinical studies.

Online Inspiration

Moving to West Bloomfield in 2015, where his wife was from originally, Silfen became ingrained in the Metro Detroit Jewish community. As COVID-19 hit some five years later, Silfen discovered an opportunity to help others stay connected to Judaism online.

On social media, he posted a mix of educational Jewish content. Inspired by a friend known as the Millennial Rabbi, who uses social media in a similar fashion, Silfen says people were enthralled by the content and expressed interest in taking classes.

Finding a group of volunteer teachers, Silfen built what is now Chabad Academy, which operates like a nonprofit and is entirely donor-based. “Now we have about 13 teachers and 200 students,” he says of the academy, which celebrated its one-year anniversary in June.

Chabad Academy sees students from all over the world, reaching as far as Switzerland, Sweden and South America. It offers four-to-five classes a day from 6 a.m. through 8 p.m., teaching a mix of different subjects like Talmud, Kabbalah and mental health.

Silfen intentionally designed a program that people could join anytime, so there’s no need to worry about registration deadlines or missing classes. Classes are held on Zoom but also live on the Chabad Academy’s website for people to access anytime.

Plus, programming is entirely free.

Changing Lives One Class at a Time

The most rewarding part of the program, Silfen says, is to see the real-life impact on its students. “When somebody sends you a message saying, ‘I’ve grown so much over the past year, I want to bring another person’… that’s the best,” he explains.

While Silfen sows the seeds, so to speak, he says the volunteer teachers who make Chabad Academy a reality are the ones who grow their own roots — and the program.

“Everyone’s taking their own initiative,” he says.

With a 90% retention rate, Chabad Academy has seen incredible success in just its first year of operation. Silfen says it’s due to the personal design of their programming.

“I want teachers to know everyone’s name, and I want you to address everybody by their name,” he says. “I want you to know that we’re talking to you. We’re not just a class.

“You can go on YouTube and listen to any lectures,” Silfen adds. “What people like [about us] is that they feel comfortable, there’s a relationship.”

Learn more or sign up for a class at https://chabadacademy.org.