While Howard and Robin Schwartz have been contributors to Teen Cancer America and have participated in many fundraisers, the last one provided him with one of his most interesting possessions.

Howard Schwartz, West Bloomfield real estate developer and philanthropist, always loved the rock band The Who, but never could have guessed that it would lead him to discover a favorite charity as well as acquiring one of his most unusual and prized possessions.

Schwartz read The Who’s Peter Townsend’s biography. In it, he told about his affinity to the Jewish people stemming from his family sharing a home with a Jewish family named Cass. Townsend had fond memories of the smells and noises of the family’s joyous gatherings.

Schwartz bought tickets to the band’s Detroit concert in 2012 and wanted to give Townsend and the band a homey welcome to Detroit, so he arranged to have gefilte fish and deli sent to Joe Louis Arena prior to the concert.

At that concert, The Who talked about the UK precursor to Teen Cancer America that was founded to address the very real, and very different, issues that teenagers and young adults face when battling cancer.

“These young people get put between little kids and adults and their special needs and challenges aren’t addressed properly,” explains Schwartz. “They need treatment centers designed especially for them and that’s what Teen Cancer America does.”

Since then, Schwartz and his wife, Robin, have been contributors to Teen Cancer America and have participated in many fundraisers, but his last one provided him with one of his most interesting possessions.

Through the charity’s auction, he bought a photograph named Equanimous by photographer Chris Levine.

The Jersey Heritage Trust commissioned Levine to create a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate 800 years of the Island’s allegiance to the Crown. The series resulted in an iconic portrait that was featured in Time magazine and exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery. He made two prints from the series in which the Queen’s face is overexposed. It was not done intentionally, but Levine thought it intriguing and made two prints.

Schwartz bought one through a Teen Cancer America auction and the other was bought by the owner of UK’s Selfridge department store chain, Galen Weston.

It is embedded with Swarovski crystals and hangs in the Schwarz’s home. “Robin and I fell in love with it,” said Schwartz.