Ben Rosenblatt is putting in time this summer playing for Oakland County Football Club in the USL League Two.

Summer isn’t an off-season for an NCAA Division I soccer player.

Elon University defender Ben Rosenblatt from Huntington Woods is putting in time this summer playing for the Oakland County Football Club in the USL League Two, a highly respected league for players who have aspirations of playing soccer professionally.

There are 113 league teams spread across the U.S. and Canada. Oakland County plays its home games at Royal Oak High School.

This is Rosenblatt’s second summer playing defender for Oakland County.

“It’s been perfect,” the 2020 Jewish News High School Athlete of the Year said about his time with the team.

“Playing with them is a great way to stay in shape during the summer, and the competition is great. Just as good if not better than Division I,” Rosenblatt said.

Rosenblatt is heading into his junior season at Elon, a small private school with 7,000 students based in Elon, N.C.

The 19-year-old Berkley High School graduate had a breakout sophomore season last fall.

He started all 19 games for the Phoenix (9-8-2), scored his first collegiate career goal (Oct. 26 vs. Radford), and was named to the Colonial Athletic Association All-Tournament Team for his stellar defensive play in the tournament.

Rosenblatt played in just two games and a total of 24 minutes as an Elon freshman.

“It took me a year to get acclimated to playing against older players,” the 5-foot-10, 156-pounder said about his freshman-to-sophomore transformation.

“From the beginning to the end of last season, I became an entirely new player confidence-wise,” Rosenblatt said.

It showed in the CAA tournament.

The top four teams in the CAA regular-season standings qualified for the tournament. Elon made it into the tournament for the first time since 2017.

After beating No. 2 seed Northeastern 1-0 in the semifinals, earning its first CAA tournament win since joining the league in 2014, No. 3 seed Elon fell 3-2 to No. 1 seed, No. 13-ranked and tournament host Hofstra (16-1-2) on Nov. 14 in the tournament title game.

With the victory, Hofstra earned an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament. Elon last played in the NCAA tournament in 2015, when it made the field as an at-large selection.

Elon’s 2021 season record is a bit misleading because the Phoenix played a tough non-conference schedule that included road games at nationally ranked Duke and West Virginia.

Rosenblatt has been able to balance the demands of being a Division I soccer player with being a full-time college student. He has a 3.69 grade-point average.

“Busy. Challenging. Time management is crucial because there isn’t a lot of time available. If you don’t manage your time, you’re not going to do well,” he said about athletics and academics at Elon.

Rosenblatt recently declared an academic major: sports management. He’s had plans for several years to go to law school. That hasn’t changed.

“I want to play soccer after college,” he said. “If that doesn’t happen, I’m hoping a sports management background will help keep me involved in the game.”

Two years into his time at Elon, Rosenblatt said his decision to attend the school was a good one.

“One-hundred percent,” he said. “My teammates and coaches are great. And the weather there is better than Michigan. It’s been a perfect fit.”

Rosenblatt played just one season of soccer at Berkley, when he was a sophomore, opting to play only with the Vardar Soccer Club the rest of his high school days.

He was an honorable mention All-State choice as a sophomore after scoring seven goals and dishing out 16 assists.

Besides being named one of four Jewish News High School Athletes of the Year in 2020, he was one of five recipients of a Dr. Steve and Evelyn Rosen Stars of Tomorrow Scholarship.

Athletes of the Year and Stars of Tomorrow scholarship winners are chosen annually by committees in a selection process overseen by the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation.

Stars of Tomorrow scholarships are awarded to help Jewish college athletes focus on their sports and academics and not as much on their finances.

