Some members of the class of 1960 include Jewish communal leaders, Federation presidents and Butzel Award winners.

As the Detroit Jewish News was being launched, the students who made up the Mumford High School class of 1960 were just being born. These Mustangs are turning 80 this year and will gather this fall for their 60th high school reunion (two years late because of COVID).

In the 1960 yearbook the Capri, whose theme was “anything can happen at Mumford,” the staff posed a question: Where do the doors of Mumford lead?

The answer: Anywhere and everywhere. Mainly to successful and fulfilling lives.

More than 1,000 students graduated in January, June and August 1960 from Mumford High School, and 90% of them went on to college. They became doctors, lawyers, teachers and other professionals who rose to the top of their professions.

The class of 1960 includes names like Doug Ross, Barbara Kratchman, screenwriter of Ghost Bruce Joel Rubin, international photographer Joni Altman, superintendent of Detroit Public School Ken Burnley and former Technion Board of Governors Chair Larry Jackier. They became Jewish communal leaders, Federation presidents and Butzel Award winners.

That, in part, can be credited to the fine education they received at Mumford. “We had some great teachers,” said grad Larry Jackier. “Most of the teachers were outstanding for a public high school.”

Carol Rosenberg, who’s chairing the upcoming reunion with Eleanor Aronovitz and Rosie Schlussel, said, “At Mumford, everyone found their niche, whether through clubs or sports or cheerleading. And we all learned how to drive in a circle-like maze in front of the high school.”

What It Was Like at Mumford

A good percentage of students in the Mumford High School class of 1960 were Jewish. The school closed its doors on Yom Kippur and Rosh Hashanah, according to Rosenberg, who said a lot of the students in the class of 1960 knew each other as elementary school friends. “Many of us will be having reunions with our elementary friends in October as well,” she said.

Growing up in that era was a special time, according to grad Doug Ross. “It was an innocent time where we were allowed to roam the neighborhood unafraid. Mumford was a great place to struggle through adolescence,” he said.

Carol Sue Rose Coden noted how different the times were then compared to now. “Everybody seemed to get along,” she said. “I don’t remember what you have today with kids, mean girls and that kind of stuff. It didn’t matter where you lived and there were no problems with any of the students; I don’t remember fighting or anything like that.”

Rosenberg adds, “People watched out for each other. Everybody knew your first name. Your neighbors were your friends. My father had died when I was 8 years old, and when I would come home from school my mother would be at work. So, Mrs. Jaffee across the street made sure that I had my milk and cookies.”

“We really had a beautiful growing up,” she said.

The JN caught up with a few members of the class of 1960 and asked them to share their memories.

Dan Levitsky

Dan Levitsky was an active member of the Jewish Community Center and its club programs, such as basketball and softball. His favorite memory of his high school years? His friends. “After 60-some years, we’re still friendly with each other,” he said.

After high school, Dan went to Wayne State and then University of Michigan to finish dental school. He spent a few years in the Air Force before coming back to Detroit, opening his own dental practice in Farmington Hills, marrying Dottie and having a family with children Diane and David.

Diane and her husband, Jonathan, live in San Diego, with their twin daughters, Abigail and Charlotte. David is in Colorado.

Dan retired 15 years ago, and he and Dottie enjoy traveling the world, having been to every continent. He calls himself an amateur photographer and enjoys wildlife photography.

He is on the board of the Sino-Judaic Institute, with a focus on Chinese-Jewish relations, and he is an active member of Metro Detroit’s Jewish community.

“I’ve had a wonderful life, full of adventure,” he said.

Doug Ross

Public servant, policy maker and educator Doug Ross remembers doing an entire comedy skit with Sue Rice for a full auditorium of students. “We made fun of teachers and of the world of Mumford. Why they let us do it I’ll never know,” he said. “Getting my first article printed in the Mumford Mercury was also memorable.”

Doug, a lifelong Detroiter, spent stints in Washington, D.C., to work on Capitol Hill and in the Clinton administration. His career has been diverse, combining public service and education. On his list of achievements: state senator, Michigan Commerce director, U.S. assistant secretary of labor, senior adviser to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and, in education, founder of University Prep charter schools and chief innovation officer for the Detroit Public Schools, among others.

His proudest achievements include leading the effort to repeal the sales tax on food and medicine and making Michigan the second state in the nation to default prescriptions to generics.

Ross has stayed involved in the Jewish community as a member of the former Birmingham Temple and serving on what was then the Jewish Community Council and as a member of the American Jewish Committee.

He’s married to Karol. They share sons Mitchell and Doug, and five incredible grandchildren.

Barbara “Bunny” Kukes Kratchman

Barbara “Bunny” Kratchman’s high school letter sweater shows she was on the tennis, golf and basketball teams. “However, one other memory stands out (aside from boyfriends) that changed my life,” she said. “As a senior, I took a class on current affairs. The textbook was the daily newspaper. Friday, we had a quiz on the week’s events.

“This was the catalyst for my interest in politics.”

Barbara built a career in politics, beginning as an aide to Sen. Jacob Javits from New York during the Vietnam era. On her return to Michigan, she continued political work with Michigan Gov. Jim Blanchard, who appointed her director of the Michigan Council for the Arts. “My career then evolved even deeper into the arts and cultural community, where I remain active today,” she said.

Barbara calls her youth growing up in the Seven Mile and Livernois area in Detroit as “idyllic.”

“We all knew so many of the houses and families up and down the streets. This made it a real community,” she said. “We’d ride our bikes everywhere and, on Saturdays, we would ride to Billy’s Deli for lunch. It seemed to be a much simpler and more relaxed life than today.”

Barbara and her husband, Michael, have four sons, a daughter, and six grandchildren ranging from 7-25 years old. She remains active in the Jewish community.

“I guess I do not let much grass grow under my feet,” she said. “I continue to support the Jewish Federation, am active at Shaarey Zedek, but I am most excited about the Creative Expressions Program that I established with Kadima.”

Mark Hauser

Mark Hauser says his favorite memory of Mumford High School was the competition. “The competition to get good grades at Mumford was almost as tough as the University of Michigan,” Hauser said.

His competitive drive from high school led him to the University of Michigan for undergrad and then Wayne State University where he served as a senior editor of the Wayne Law Review and earned his law degree. He went on to establish his own law firm, Maddin Hauser, where he still practices.

Mark stays connected to the Metro Detroit Jewish community. He is a member of Temple Beth El, is past president of the United Jewish Foundation of Metropolitan Detroit and has served as a national vice chairman and member of the executive committee of Jewish Federations of North America. His greatest achievement, however, is winning the Fred M. Butzel Award, Federation’s highest honor.

He is not the only Mumford graduate to win the Butzel Award. “I think that it’s very remarkable that there are four people in our graduating class from Mumford who won the Butzel Award. It’s unheard of,” Mark said.

Larry Jackier, Richard Krugel and Diane Klein are the other three winners.

“It’s unusual that much commitment to the Jewish community came from one class at Mumford High School that graduated in 1960,” Mark said.

At heart, Mark says, he is a family man. He and his wife, Jeanette “Jan,” have three children and 10 grandchildren. For fun, he likes photography and cooking.

He says the competitive drive he had at Mumford led him to be the hardworking man he is today.

Susan Rosenblatt Turetsky

Susan Rosenblatt Turetsky, 79, of New Mexico said while she doesn’t live in Michigan anymore, she still feels incredibly connected to the friends she made in high school.

“Many of us have stayed in contact with each other and shared the good times and the bad times. When all of us turned 50, many of them came here to Santa Fe to celebrate.”

Susan grew up in Detroit with her brother and parents. In 1966, she married her husband, Maurice Turetsky, and had children whom she raised in Detroit. Turetsky and her husband decided to move to New Mexico after vacationing there. They moved in 1995.

Susan created the New Mexico’s Landlord Tenant Hotline. “The hotline helps landlords and tenants resolve their conflicts and understand what their rights, obligations and remedies are under the law,” she said.

Susan’s daughter and grandson live in San Francisco. “My daughter, Lauren, is a senior designer at a company in San Francisco and my grandson, Shea, created a company called Concept Central when he was 14 years old. He makes YouTube videos and the last time I checked, he had 1 million hits.”

Susan says since high school she is most surprised of her decision to move to New Mexico.

Even though it’s been a while since she’s seen her high school friends, she says she’s ready for the Mumford 60th high school reunion. “I’m looking forward to seeing everybody again. The tickets are purchased, all set and I’m ready to go.”

Rose Lynn Meckler Schlussel

Rosie Schlussel, 79, of Southfield is co-chair of the reunion committee with Carol Rosenberg and Eleanor Aronovitz.

“I’m blessed with my friendship with Carol Rosenberg. I met her on the very first day of high school, and we’ve been friends ever since,” she said.

Rosie also met her husband, Mark Schlussel, in high school. They were married in 1963 and have four children.

Over the years, Rosie has been active in the Metro Detroit Jewish community with the National Council of Jewish Women, Jewish Senior Life and Jewish Family Service, “which I’ve really loved,” she said.

She received the Heart of Gold award from the Michigan United Way, which recognized her service to the state.

Her most important and favorite career was raising a family, she said. “Raising my four children was truly a career. And after my children began working, my second career became taking care of my 12 grandchildren.”

The committee is hard at work preparing for the reunion in October. “The pandemic got in the way of previous years, but we are hopeful we will be able to get the class together this year!”

Richard Bockoff

Richard Bockoff, 80, of Del Mar, Calif., maintains the bonds with the friends he grew up with.

“That’s the way Detroit is. There’s a bond that forms all over Detroit, and Mumford was particularly good at it. But the interesting thing is the bond continues. I’m in California 20 years removed, and I still love Mumford and all that history.”

Thinking back to his high school career, Bockoff says, “Football, that was what high school was all about for me.”

Richard lived in Birmingham, Mich., with his first late wife and high school sweetheart, Barbara Litt, who was also a Mumford 1960 graduate, and his three daughters.

After Mumford, Richard headed to U-M and then later studied law at Wayne State University. Throughout his career, he practiced law in Michigan.

“I had a wonderful partner, Gene Zamler. We went to Mumford together. And we’ve stayed very close even though I’ve been gone from the practice for 20 years. During my last trip to Michigan in June, the four of us had dinner together. The old Mumford connections prevail.”

Richard and his second wife, Sharon Cooper, have been together for the last 33 years. Even though he moved to California, he shares a great relationship with his daughters and three grandkids.

Despite the time and distance, Mumford friendships and memories continue. “I’ve gone back to several reunions and the years evaporate.”

Carol Sue Rose Coden

Carol Sue Rose Coden has fond memories of her time at Mumford High. She grew up in northwest Detroit on La Salle Boulevard between Puritan Avenue and Six Mile Road. In the summer of 1956, her parents moved to the Sherwood Forest area of Detroit, right about the time she started at Mumford. Coden’s cousin, Marty Tessler, was in the same graduating class and lived next door.

“It made it an easy transition to start at Mumford because we had some of the same friends, and I had a lot of friends there that I also went with to Temple Israel for Sunday school,” Carol said. “The people I knew from Sunday school introduced me to other people, and I had a lot of friends who lived in that Seven Mile and Livernois area. There was a big influence in our class of

camaraderie.”

Carol remembers the class size being so large that four people shared a locker. “Academics were great; we had wonderful teachers,” she said. “There were a lot of different clubs you could belong to and afterschool activities.”

She is still friends with many of the people she graduated with, enjoying lunch on Fridays with some of the girls from high school.

Over the years, Carol has been an active community member and volunteer, serving as president of the National Council of Jewish Women, volunteering for its Meals on Wheels program. She also volunteered at Sinai Hospital and served on the board for Jewish Senior Life and more.

Carol, who lives in Bloomfield Hills, is looking forward to the Mumford reunion. “My time there was great,” she said. “It was a great place to go to school and a great time in our country to grow up.”

Carol and her husband, Stephen, have two sons: Mark, also known as Cody, who co-owns Camp Tanuga, and Jonathan, who runs the family business, Coden Flowers. They have three grandchildren.

Eleanor Gerbs Aronovitz

Eleanor Aronovitz made several lifelong friendships with her classmates from Mumford High, but one that was more meaningful than most — her husband, Leonard, who graduated six months after she did.

Leonard belonged to the social club the Lancers at Mumford and Eleanor, who was also a cheerleader, belonged to the Dantes, a group of about 20 girls who would get together once a month, “go out and talk about boys.”

After Mumford, Eleanor went to Eastern Michigan University for three years. She married Leonard and followed him to Iowa where he went to medical school. Leonard went on to specialize in family medicine and hair transplant surgery. Eleanor finished her degree in Iowa and taught school for a while before she had her kids.

After motherhood, she went to cosmetology school and became a manicurist. Then she gave that up and started selling imported gifts to corporations. “I was always busy. I enjoyed it. I guess you could call me a hustler.”

Her biggest takeaway from high school are the lifelong friends she made, who’ve helped her plan numerous class reunions over the years including the upcoming 60th.

She and Leonard live in Bloomfield Hills. They have two daughters and two grandchildren.

Carol Owens Rosenberg

Carol Rosenberg said she was “eclectic” during high school and had friends in all corners at Mumford — jocks, greasers and everyone in between. “I loved them all, and I was part of the group,” said Carol, who played field hockey and basketball, participated in senior talent show and high school plays, and worked on the Capri, the high school yearbook. She ran for student council but didn’t win. “My slogan was ‘look for her in the hall, she’s tall,” she said.

Carol, who went on to lead what is now Jewish Senior Life for 36 years became well-known as a larger-than-life figure in Detroit’s Jewish community and went on to win the Berman Award for outstanding professional in Jewish communal service from the Federation.

Carol attended U-M after graduation and began her career as a high school teacher, but when she got pink slipped, she came in as program director at JSL and worked her way up to CEO. “I loved my job. I couldn’t leave it. I only retired four years ago.”

She said growing up in Detroit was a time of community, where neighbors looked out for each other and kids knew each other’s mothers, fathers, aunts and uncles, and if your parents weren’t home, your neighbors would be sure to give you an afternoon snack. “What a wonderful way to grow up.”

At Mumford, Carol built friendships that have lasted to this day. “Being a Jewish student at Mumford, you were able to express your Judaism any way you wanted. It was with pride that you were Jewish,” she said.

Rosenberg and her husband, David, have four children, Amy, Matthew, Paul and Douglas, and eight gorgeous grandchildren.

James Session and Margaret Evans Sessions

Both James and Margaret Evans Session grew up in Detroit. They met a few years before attending Mumford together and started dating before high school and stayed together the whole way through. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. The Sessions have two children and two grandchildren.

They both played sports at Mumford. Margaret played basketball and field hockey. James mainly played football, as a right halfback. Arriving at Mumford in the 10th grade, he started as a reserve player before a friend convinced the coach he was good enough for a bigger role.

“Jerry Ridley (Mumford class of 1958), a good friend of mine, told the coach he ought to get me out there on the varsity team. So, I started playing varsity from then on,” he said.

James remembers the classes at Mumford being fair. He’s still friends with some guys from his neighborhood, but most of his friends are gone now.

The Sessions recall living a low-key lifestyle in high school, a lifestyle that was spent together.

Post-Mumford, Margaret went to a beauty school and became a cosmetologist. James started a rubbish collection and disposal company. That company, Session & Son, has turned into a three-generation family business.

The Sessions still live in Detroit, not too far from where they grew up. Neither feels like it’s really been over 60 years since they graduated from Mumford but are looking forward to the reunion and seeing old classmates.

Richard Krugel

Richard Krugel was born and raised in Detroit. He attended Winterhalter School in the Dexter-Davison neighborhood until the fifth grade. Then, his family moved to Northwest Detroit.

“It was a great community,” he said. “I remember taking the bus everywhere, including Downtown to see the Detroit Tigers play. Most of my current friends are from this time of my life.”

Richard says he has fond memories of attending Mumford. “I had lots of good friends, and we attended football games and other sporting events at Mumford. There were plenty of things to do as a high school student.”

Richard went on to earn a medical degree from the University of Michigan, followed by an orthopedic surgeon residency in Brooklyn for two years. He returned to Michigan to practice at Woodland Medical, Sinai Hospital and others before concluding his career at Wayne State University. He also served in the U.S. Air Force at the Air War College, where he earned the rank of major, practicing orthopedic surgery during the Vietnam War era.

“My career highlight is the great pleasure I took in helping people in need. It is extremely satisfying work,” he said.

He and his wife, Sally Sorscher Krugel, have three sons, Joel, Howard and Noah, and six grandchildren. He’s a member of Congregation Shaarey Zedek, supports Israel and has always been active with the Jewish Federation. He spent about four years as chair of the JCRC and led its merger with the AJC. He also chaired Tamarack Camps and Fresh Air Society.

Of special note, he helped establish the Jewish Fund after the sale of Sinai Hospital, serving as its chair for several years. “I had the good fortune to receive the Jewish Federation’s Butzel Award,” he added.

Richard Leach

Richard Leach said he was kind of a nerd during his time as president of the June class at Mumford High. “I was programmed to become a doctor so most of my high school endeavors were to be a good student,” he said.

He went to the University of Michigan after Mumford for undergrad and medical school and then did his internship and resident training in San Francisco. He spent the next 50 years in northern California as an OB/GYN. “It has been a wonderful experience participating in the delivery of thousands of babies,” he said.

He has fond memories of growing up in Detroit and spending summers at Camp Tamakwa in Algonquin Park, Ontario.

He’s been married for 51 years to his wife, Marcie, a retired nurse. They have four wonderful children and 10 grandchildren

Richard Kushner

Dr. Richard Kushner of Farmington Hills credits Mumford High for inspiring his professional achievement. As the 1960 Mumford yearbook proudly states, “Participation in the nationwide gifted student program, in addition to the regular curriculum, has opened new doors to advanced knowledge for Mumfordites …”

This was exactly the experience he had with his chemistry teacher, Mr. Strepek, who led students on walks while encouraging them to strive and pursue their goals in life. “Mumford prepared us well for our academic pursuits,” Richard said.

The young student also thrived in Mumford’s Wyoming and Curtis community, filled with Jewish merchants selling everything from records to pickles.

Life after high school was a journey to a profession. Leaving the cocoon of Mumford, which was predominantly Jewish at the time, Kushner continued his goal of becoming a physician. Undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan, then Wayne State, then out-of-state to medical school where he encountered antisemitism.

After residency in other places, he was looking forward to returning home to family and friends. He established a pediatric and family practice clinic on Grand River near Seven Mile in Redford. A sole practitioner, he enjoyed giving back to the local community.

After a divorce in 1979, he married Ruby Loberman (Mumford class of 1958) in 1981, establishing a blended family of five children and now eight grandchildren. They have been married 41 years, and in retirement enjoy Detroit’s resurgence with season tickets to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and dining at Downtown restaurants.

“Sixty-two years since graduating Mumford, it has been a gratifying life, personally and professionally,” he said. “Having been to 50 states and three continents, I look forward to our next class reunion later this year, where it all began.”

Larry Jackier

When asked for his favorite memory from his time at Mumford High School, Larry Jackier has many. “I was on the Mumford tennis team. I was a captain. We won the All-City Championship both years, so that was great fun. And then I also had the privilege of being the sports editor of the Mumford Mercury, our newspaper.”

He also has fond memories of belonging to the Monarchs Club. The Monarchs were a social club that met at the Jewish Community Center. “We stuck together all the way through high school and even till today in a number of cases,” he said

After Mumford, Larry headed to U-M Ann Arbor and then to Yale for law school, one of only two U-M students accepted that year. After graduating, he was a clerk for a federal judge in Delaware. “Then I had the great privilege of coming back to Detroit and practicing law with my father for about 19 years till he passed away — a wonderful part of my legal career.”

Larry’s parents were originally from the East Coast and had no family in Detroit when they settled here. “The Federation became family to them,” Larry said. “The Jewish community became our family.”

Being their first born, Larry followed in their footsteps. “Stanley Frankel took me under his wing in many ways. He got me involved in the junior division of Federation. And then one thing, you know, leads to another.”

Over the years, Larry’s positions within the Jewish community are almost too numerous to list. He is a past-president of the Federation and earned the Butzel Award, its highest honor, in 2008.

A deep, abiding love for Israel sprang from his involvement with the Federation. He’s been to Israel 127 times, including all five Miracle Missions in the 1990s. And he’s long been involved with the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in numerous positions, including president of the ATS National Board and chairman of the Technion Board of Governors.

He’s married to Eleanor. Their blended family includes seven children, 21 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Gene Zamler

Gene Zamler attended Mumford, then Michigan State University. He completed his studies at the Detroit College of Law in 1967.

“I had just graduated law school and was looking for a job,” he said. “I was having a cup of coffee in the Guardian Building in Downtown Detroit when a friend of mine from Mumford, Richard Bockoff, an attorney who worked for a law firm in the building, walked in and said, ‘Come on up. I’ll give you a job.’

“A year later, Richard and I went out on our own as partners, and we developed our law firm into one of the largest workers compensation practices in the United States. We brought in fellow Mumford alumni Mark Mellen and Donald Shiffman and created a lifelong partnership in real estate and law.”

Gene lives in West Bloomfield with his wife, Carol Borin Zamler. They have four children and nine grandchildren.

“I still practice a little bit of law,” he said, “but mostly I build and develop industrial buildings and manufacturing plants all over Michigan with my two sons and two sons-in-law.

“I’m still very active, and I love being involved,” Gene said. “I’m in good health, thank God, and I enjoy the challenge.

“Mumford was unique, full of fond memories and beautiful relationships. Everywhere I travel, I bump into people from Mumford. It was just a wonderful place to be and go to school.”

60th Mumford High School Reunion and 80th Birthday Party

Reunion Brunch takes place at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Knollwood Country Club in West Bloomfield. Tickets are $95.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, there will be a “Bus Trip down Memory Lane” from 1-4 p.m. for $50.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit mumford60.com

Jackie Headapohl, David Sachs, Nathan Vicar, Danny Schwartz, Mike Smith and Rachel Sweet all contributed to this story.