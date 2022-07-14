Darin McKeever, president and CEO of the William Davidson Foundation, shares his thoughts about the Jewish News and how it helped him familiarize himself with the Detroit Jewish community.

When the Jewish News approached me about contributing to its 80th anniversary issue, I was honored and humbled. Honored to be invited to share thoughts with this community. Humbled because I have worked in Detroit’s Jewish community for less than 10% of the time that this newspaper has served as its scribe.

I felt similarly nervous and excited when I was asked to join the William Davidson Foundation in 2015. Despite a career in nonprofits and in-law connections to this region, I harbored doubts.

Who was I to help lead a family foundation with a commitment to securing a bright future for Detroit, Israel and Jewish communities across the diaspora? I was not from Detroit. I had never visited Israel. And — I am truly embarrassed to admit — in my first week, I had to Google what “Shabbat Shalom” meant when that phrase filled my Friday inbox.

The Davidsons, Southeast Michigan and the Jewish people of Greater Detroit welcomed this stranger, and the Jewish News helped familiarize me with the culture of this beautiful community. After more than seven years now, I not only wish friends “Shabbat Shalom” — but I also know the difference between tzitzit and tzimtzum, Heschel and Herzl, shmurah and shmitah. My life is richer because of the words and phrases I have learned. As a now frequent traveler to Israel, my soul is nourished by the country’s spirit, food, pragmatism and joy. I am a better person having been introduced to the stories, traditions and relationships I experience daily at the William Davidson Foundation.

Identities take shape this way. We mix what we inherit with what we discover. And like individual identities, communities also take form and remain vibrant this way. We hold what gets handed down and combine it with what we encounter. Evolution and growth are the products of a dance between the familiar and the foreign.

In this context, publications like the Jewish News have a special responsibility.

First, they chronicle that dance, celebrating and memorializing the community’s comings and goings along the way. But they also stand up for the lasting values that preserve, protect and sustain a people, while serving as forums where new ideas and diverse perspectives can be explored and debated for all to understand.

Dive into the William Davidson Digital Archive of the Detroit Jewish News Foundation and one can see the enduring pride and resilience. And one can also read how once important, but peripheral ideas go mainstream — including founding publisher Philip Slomovitz’s early devotion to Zionism, Detroit’s support for Soviet refuseniks and the spread of pluralistic Jewish education.

Often, communal challenges stem from discomfort with the unfamiliar and grow from an unwillingness to engage different views with curiosity and empathy.

But take it from this once-outsider: that is not the story of Detroit or its Jewish community at its best. We don’t shy away from strangers; we welcome them. And for that and for you, I am grateful.

Darin McKeever is president and CEO of the William Davidson Foundation.