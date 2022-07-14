Are you obsessed with crafting the perfect caption?

Throughout your day are you constantly thinking about creative ideas for Reels and TikToks?

Do you eat, sleep and breathe social media?

The Detroit Jewish News is seeking a full-time social media marketer and web content producer.

This candidate will primarily be responsible for creating and scheduling posts to the DJN’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn accounts, and producing a weekly email newsletter. They will monitor the social media and email accounts and respond to comments, questions, etc. They will compile and review analytics to create new and creative campaigns to grow the community of followers and enhance engagement.

This candidate will also post stories and images to DJN’s WordPress site in proper formatting and be willing to cover important local community events.

This candidate should be a self-starter who is eager to create compelling content across social channels with strong time-management and organizational skills.

Applicants must have a journalism, communications or marketing-related degree and 2- 3 years on-the-job experience in a social media related role, with knowledge of the latest social media trends.

Prior WordPress experience and video-editing skills are a plus.

This job will be a hybrid position working two to three days a week in the DJN Farmington Hills, Michigan office and two to three days from home.