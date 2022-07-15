LIFE & LEGACY offers a multi-year curriculum to 750 Jewish organizations throughout North America.

The largest wealth transfer in history is expected to take place over the next two decades, when close to $70 trillion is estimated to be inherited as the Silent (1928-1945) and Baby Boomer (1946-1964) generations pass away.

In an effort to future-proof their respective communities, the Jewish communities of Ann Arbor and Windsor have recently joined LIFE & LEGACY, an initiative of the Massachusetts-based Harold Grinspoon Foundation, which trains and incentivizes Jewish organizations to inculcate a culture of afterlife giving and, in turn, grow their communal endowments for the long term.

“Younger generations may not have the same resources as their parents and grandparents due to rising student debt and other financial constraints,” says Arlene Schiff, national director of LIFE & LEGACY. “If we are to protect Jewish communities today, we need to capture some of the wealth Baby Boomers have to support organizations they value and to ensure they continue to exist.”

LIFE & LEGACY offers a multi-year curriculum to 750 Jewish organizations throughout North America, and provides expert-led training for community volunteers, equipping them with the tools to speak to their peers about leaving part of their estate to local Jewish charities upon their passing.

Since its inception in 2012, LIFE & LEGACY has cultivated 24,000 donors, who have made more than 34,000 afterlife legacy commitments to Jewish organizations at a value exceeding $1.3 billion. To date, $150 million has already been placed in organizational endowments.

Despite being smaller communities, both Ann Arbor and Windsor successfully recruited almost all their local Jewish organizations to participate in LIFE & LEGACY, alongside a dedicated team of volunteers from each entity.

“This culture change is what attracted me to the program,” says Eileen Freed, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor. “It is the whole idea of really developing a culture of legacy giving within each organization and across the community.” As Ann Arbor joined the program at the height of the pandemic in 2020, its volunteers conducted virtual legacy conversations with community members about their afterlife philanthropic goals, resulting in 11 local Jewish organizations receiving a total of 382 letters of intent from 227 donors to date — and they have just started.

While both the Canadian Jewish communities of Windsor and London were too small to qualify for LIFE & LEGACY on their own, they were accepted into the program as one combined entity.

“This partnership made a lot of sense because we are experiencing the same shift in demographic trends,” says Richie Kamen, director of development at the Windsor Jewish Federation. “We are working to secure the future of valued Jewish organizations before it is too late.”

Freed says, “What we learned through LIFE & LEGACY is that this is not just for the biggest donors. This is for everybody, including loyal donors who may have more wealth when they pass away than they do right now.What I love about this initiative is that it allows everyone in our community to be a philanthropist.”

Attorney Mara Kent at Ferguson Widmayer & Clark PC in Ann Arbor says, “If you leave your retirement assets to your loved ones, they typically have to pay income tax on the retirement assets, unless they are Roth accounts, even if your overall estate does not meet the threshold for estate taxes. This is because retirement assets have not yet been taxed before they are withdrawn,” she continues.

“However, leaving all or part of your retirement assets to a nonprofit organization provides an even greater benefit to the organization and ‘more bang for your buck’ because the charities are tax-exempt; therefore, after your death, they can withdraw the assets from the retirement account without having to pay income taxes on the withdrawal, leaving a greater net benefit from you.”

Prior to the pandemic, many Baby Boomers did not have wills or did not think about leaving part of their estate to charity. Attorney Stephen Cheifetz, LIFE & LEGACY volunteer and partner at Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP in Windsor, clarifies that under Canadian income tax rules, a donation tax credit may be claimed for qualifying charitable gifts made by an individual through his or her will, by the estate or by direct designation. “By your estate making a qualifying charitable donation, it winds up paying less income tax than it would have paid otherwise.”

For info on leaving part of your estate to Jewish organizations in Ann Arbor or Windsor, contact Osnat Gafni-Pappas at osnat@jewishannarbor.org or Richie Kamen at richard@jewishwindsor.org.