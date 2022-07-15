The sets and costumes in My Fair Lady have always been gasp-worthy, and this production does not disappoint.

They said it couldn’t be done. That was the general consensus of several creative teams, including Rodgers and Hammerstein, who turned down the opportunity to turn George Bernard Shaw’s 1912 play, Pygmalion, into a musical. Fortunately, lyricist Alan Jay Lerner and composer Frederick Loewe were intrigued by the project, and the show they conceived has been delighting theater audiences around the world for more than 60 years with its iconic score, lavish sets and costumes and unconventional characters.

My Fair Lady opened on Broadway in 1956, where it ran for a then-unprecedented 2,717 performances and won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Its success led to a London production and the 1964 film version of the same name, which won an Oscar in the coveted Best Picture category.

The musical has since had several successful revivals, the latest being the Lincoln Center Theater’s 2018 production directed by Bartlett Sher. Now playing at the Detroit Opera House through July 24, this updated version incorporates a feminist twist that should please audience members who were uncomfortable with the sexism of previous iterations. The North American tour features a stellar cast, from the versatile ensemble to the leading roles played by Shereen Ahmed (Eliza Doolittle) and Laird Mackintosh (Henry Higgins).

The story is based on Shaw’s Pygmalion, which in turn was inspired by a character from Ovid’s Metamorphosis, a sculptor named Pygmalion who creates a statue of the perfect woman and falls in love with her. In My Fair Lady, “Pygmalion” is Professor Henry Higgins, a linguistics scholar determined to teach a coarse flower seller with a thick Cockney accent how to speak and behave like an upper-class lady.

Ahmed, the first Arab American actor to play Eliza, is an opera-quality singer with a versatility that allows a believable transition from unrefined street urchin to a poised, self-confident young woman. As Higgins, Mackintosh gives a spot-on portrayal of a snobbish misogynist, an eternal bachelor who sees women as petty-minded beings who were put on earth to annoy him.

Kevin Pariseau reprises his Broadway role as Colonel Pickering, Higgins’ kinder, gentler colleague who attempts to offset Higgins’ constant bullying and condescending behavior. Eliza’s ne’er-do-well father, Alfred Doolittle, is played by the talented Martin Fisher, whose booming voice and brash manner adds a new dimension to the classic song “With a Little Bit of Luck” and the production’s raucous version of “Get Me to the Church on Time.”

Sam Simahk plays Eliza’s love-struck suitor, Freddy Eynsford-Hill. While his immaturity and self-deprecating manner is no match for Eliza’s newfound confidence, his soaring voice reminds us why “On the Street Where You Live” continues to be one of the most beautiful love songs in the repertoire of musical theater.

Outstanding supporting cast members include Leslie Alexander as Higgins’ mother and Gayton Scott as Mrs. Pearce, Higgins’ housekeeper-in-chief.

The sets and costumes in My Fair Lady have always been gasp-worthy, and this production does not disappoint. The Tony Award-winning costumes (Catherine Zuber) are meticulously detailed, from the deliberately ragged attire of Doolittle’s cronies and Eliza’s fellow flower sellers to the elaborate finery of the crowd on opening day at Ascot.

Michael Yeargan’s set design is anchored by Higgins’ house, a large, rotating two-level structure, and numerous backdrops that allow seamless scene changes throughout the show, which runs two hours and 55 minutes with one intermission.

The beating heart of My Fair Lady continues to be its versatile musical score, filled with memorable songs that range from the wistful “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” to the clever albeit misogynistic “I’m an Ordinary Man.” Romantic numbers such as “I Could Have Danced All Night” seem to naturally give way to the vengeful “Just You Wait” as Eliza’s hopes of earning Higgins’ respect and affection are yet again dashed.

For those who think classics should remain untouched, it is interesting to note that Shaw never intended Eliza and Higgins to have a romantic relationship. According to revival director Bartlett Sher, Shaw was displeased with the ending of the musical version of his play, which was intended to be a satiric critique of the social class system that existed in Britain during the early 1900s.

The new ending is not only true to its source material, it allows a beloved theatrical masterpiece to remain relevant to modern audiences. What could be more loverly?

My Fair Lady runs through Sunday, July 24, at the Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway St. in Detroit. Ticket prices start at $25 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com and at the Fisher Theatre box office. For tickets or more information, call 313-872-1000 or visit broadwayindetroit.com.

For information on current Covid-19 safety protocols for this production and other Broadway in Detroit events, visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.