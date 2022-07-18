The campers explored all things red, white and blue, and the many customs and traditions that make them proud to be Jewish Americans and American Jews.

Campers at Hillel’s ECC Camp Funtabulous recently celebrated America from Sea to Shining Sea. The campers explored all things red, white and blue, and the many customs and traditions that make them proud to be Jewish Americans and American Jews.

Most importantly, they talked about making the world a better place by helping others through acts of kindness. Campers decorated crowns and marched in the all-camp parade, sang “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “God Bless America,” and enjoyed red, white and blue bomb pops as part of the celebration.

To finish the week, all campers made mini tzedakah boxes to share at home. Campers were asked to fill their boxes and bring them back to camp each week, to help make the world a little bit better.”