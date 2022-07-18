The June 20 through July 15 adventure, the first teen mission since the pandemic, is joined by another 21 teens from Detroit’s Partnership2Gether region in the Central Galilee.

“Really cool!” is the prevalent feeling about the Detroit Teen Mission’s activities.

“We ran down and jumped down the dune — it was really cool,” said Jordyn Grand, 16, of West Bloomfield, about her group’s assault on Kisui Sand Dunes.

Grand is part of the 100-strong Sue & Alan Kaufman & Family Teen Mission to Israel, more commonly known as Teen Mission 22 (TM22). The June 20 through July 15 adventure, the first teen mission since the pandemic, is joined by another 21 teens from Detroit’s Partnership2Gether region in the Central Galilee, bus counselors, a social worker, Israeli tour staff, and six synagogue rabbis rotating through during the trip.

The Kasui Sand Dunes are in the Negev’s Uvda Valley, just south of the Leopard Temple, a 9,000-year-old enclosure with stones bearing mysterious carvings of feline figures. The smooth, gleaming sand dunes, comprised mostly of limestone and quartz, were “perfect to roll down and let off our energy,” noted Grand.

Another “cool” highlight was the boat tour in the Gulf of Aqaba off Eilat. “The best part was the dance party on the boat in Eilat,” said Jamie Hertzberg, 15, of Huntington Woods. “I’ve gotten to know new people,” he said.

Ben Faber, 16, of Bloomfield Hills, concurs. “The highlight of this trip has been making a lot of new friends. I made friends with Jamie [Hertzberg], whom I knew but never hung out with before. Now, he’s one of my really good friends.”

Ruth Shikanob, 16, of Ann Arbor, concurs, adding, “I only knew two people coming here.”

She also enjoyed meeting her local counterparts. “I met a bunch of Israeli girls — they’re kind and caring. One time we were trying to find [another camper] and just kept laughing together.”

Israelis Get to Know Their American Counterparts

Grand noted how getting to know the Israeli teens is a two-way street. “I’ve gotten to know some of the Israelis on our bus and gotten to know the culture better. And some of us Americans taught one of the Israelis a high-level English word, and now she says it all the time.” She said the particular word is “indubitably.”

Ziv Margalit, 16, of Kfar Baruch in the Central Galilee, has enjoyed “… going to the places important to the Israelis and introducing the Americans to it. One was Mount Herzl, Israel’s equivalent of Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington, D.C. One of our guides told us his personal story of loss in war and all of us were crying.”

She said the Israelis have been actively interviewing the Americans, who outnumber them nearly five to one, to better get to know them. It is part of her leadership training program in Detroit’s Partnership region. “I’m a part of the Manhigut [Leadership] program, which includes some kids from my neighborhood and meets every two weeks,” she said.

“I was surprised at how many people came on the trip whom I already knew,” said Abby Samson, 17, of Berkley. “I’ve made so many new friends, both Israeli and American. It’s crazy how close we’ve all gotten,” she said.

“I shared a room with two Israeli friends, getting to know each other, talking about our days, what life is like at home.”

Samson pointed out how similar the lives of Israeli and American Jewish teenagers are. Yet, she noted, “our schools are different. They have to wear uniforms — T-shirts with the school’s name.”

Shirayah Dotse, 17, of Afula, who participates in Manhigut, had been a camper at Tamarack in the past. She said she is excited to show the Detroiters Israel, her country.

“I’m excited about showing them my home, my town, in the home hospitality,” when the Detroiters had dinner in Israeli homes to learn about the Israeli family unit.

Samson added another meaningful experience in Tel Aviv was seeing Ethiopian dancing through the Beta Ethiopian Jewish Education program, which promotes academic growth and improvement in many ways, including helping students connect to their heritage and to incorporate their ethnic culture into their everyday lives. “This and the banana boat in Eilat were the best parts of the trip,” she said.

Ben Faber added that “the Western Wall was very meaningful. It really meant a lot to me to visit that place, and I felt a strong connection to my religion.”

He said “the Holocaust museum [Yad Vashem] was very difficult, very emotional. It also opened my eyes and really educated me about that hard time.”

Dotse likewise felt that Yad Vashem was significant, “seeing how the Detroiters interact with the photos and exhibits. Seeing their emotional reactions affected me. I never was there before,” she said, noting that her family lost relatives in the Shoah.

TM22 also is visiting several significant cultural institutions in Haifa, the Bahai Gardens, Achmedim Mosque and Beit HaGefen. The Bahai Gardens are noted for their unique design that integrates geometrical shapes with elegant detailing. The Achmedim Mosque is home to the small Ahmadis Muslim faction, founded 133 years ago in India, but not allowed to practice openly anywhere in the Middle East except for in Israel. Beit HaGefen, a leader in intercultural dialogue through art and shared spaces, will demonstrate the experience of Arab-Jewish coexistence at the most human level.

The Teen Mission is sponsored by the Jewish Federation biannually. Tamarack Camps operates its teen mission in the intervening years. Information is available at the teen mission office, (248) 952-9110 or at teenmissiondetroit.org.