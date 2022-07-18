Regular-season games in the Sunday league will continue through July 31.

Down the stretch they come in the Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League as the 14 teams barrel toward the playoffs next month.

There was one close race, one somewhat close race and one not-so-close race in battles for first place in the weekly league’s three divisions after games played July 10.

Temple Israel No. 2 (10-2) and second-place Temple Israel No. 6 (10-3) were neck-in-neck in the five-team Greenberg Division.

Temple Israel No. 1 (9-4) held a one-game lead over second-place Temple Israel No. 3 (7-4-1) in the five-team Koufax Division, and Congregation Beth Ahm (8-5) was well in front of second-place Temple Shir Shalom No. 3 (5-8) in the four-team Rosen Division.

Regular-season games in the Sunday league will continue through July 31. That will be followed by three weeks of double-elimination playoffs that will culminate with division championship games Aug. 21.

League games are played at Keith and Drake sports parks in West Bloomfield.