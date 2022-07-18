Debra Yamstein comes to SOAR after serving six years with JVS Human Services

In a recent email to friends and supporters, SOAR took the wraps off its new logo and name.

“Earlier this year, under the interim executive directorship of Wendy Bice and Diane Henderson, and with the full support of the board of directors, the decision was made to update SOAR’s legal name to SOAR LLI (SOAR Lifelong Learning Institute), a name more reflective of SOAR’s mission and purpose,” the email read. SOAR stands for “Society of Active Retirees.”

SOAR LLI also introduced its new executive director, Debra Yamstein, who took her post on June 6.

“We are thrilled to have Debra on board,” said Susan Greenfield, SOAR board chair. “We feel so fortunate Debra chose SOAR as the place she wants to work among the many nonprofit organizations that would love to have her.”

Yamstein comes to SOAR after serving six years with JVS Human Services, her last position as vice president of Senior Adult Services and Community Inclusion. Her work included managing programs, including the Dorothy and Peter Brown Jewish Community Adult Day Program, which provides programs and services for people living with dementia and their partners.

At SOAR, her focus will be on growing SOAR’s membership and funding through member engagement, community collaborations and innovative programming.

“I have a passion for working with older adults and, as a lifelong learner myself, SOAR’s mission resonates deeply with me,” Yamstein said.

In addition to being a lifelong leader, she’s also a lifelong traveler, a dedicated mother and one who remains calm and steady, even under pressure. “My father used to ask me if I was going to become a Jewish nun,” joked Yamstein, who grew up in Oak Park, one of three children born to Ralph and Marlene Yamron.

Yamstein attended Michigan State University’s James Madison College but left that program after switching her major to religious studies. “So much of who we are comes from our religious backgrounds,” she said. “I believe this education gave me the ability to better understand different people and cultures.”

Her intention to study various cultures was realized years later when she and a travel mate circumnavigated the globe. “When you spend nine months living out of a backpack, you realize what you don’t need and you see that, truly, everyone wants the same things out of life: to be happy, have their family close by and feel like they belong. Traveling opens your mind to a global worldview and you start to think more deeply about the change you can make at home and in the world.”

Yamstein earned a master’s of social work at Wayne State University, then worked for several community agencies before landing at JVS. She met and married her husband, Brian Epstein, in 2008. She and her husband combined their last names into “Yamstein.”

The Yamsteins, who love to camp, hike and just hang around home, have two daughters, ages 10 and 13, and a Maltipoo.

“I was looking for a position that matched my skill set and also embraced a healthy work-home life balance. When I saw the SOAR job posting, I thought, ‘This is it!’ I had just enrolled my daughters in the Hawk Community Center’s summer camp program.”

Greenfield said, “In Debra, we have a professional who is dedicated to lifelong learning and enhancing the lives of SOAR’s members. I hope all of our staff, instructors and members give her a warm welcome to SOAR.”

SOAR’s Shared Interest Groups

Shared Interest Groups (SIGs) are a way for SOAR members to take a deep dive into areas of common interest. SOAR’s SIGs are an intimate, free benefit of SOAR membership and are hosted by a SOAR volunteer (or team of volunteers) and typically meet once a month (presently on Zoom) to discuss a book, film or issue. Find out more at www.soarexplore.com.