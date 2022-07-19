Jim Berk plans to compete Aug. 15 in the 2022 Michigan Senior Olympics at Oakland University with hopes of qualifying for the 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh.

Toxic levels of chlorine. Thunderstorms. An unexpected gulp of water. A transportation challenge.

None of that fazed West Bloomfield resident Jim Berk at the 2022 National Senior Games, held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and nearby communities.

The 67-year-old former sportscaster turned personal trainer, exercise coach and competitive swimmer earned a ribbon for a fourth- through eighth-place finish in all three events he swam in Florida in the men’s 65-69 age group.

He was fourth in the 50-yard breaststroke, fifth in the 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 200 breaststroke in an outdoor pool at the Plantation Aquatic Complex.

Berk was supposed to compete in one event in each of three days. He ended up swimming the 50 and 100 on the second day, and the 200 on the third day.

“There was too much chlorine in the pool on the first day because of a mechanical issue. The water was toxic. The competition was delayed until the problem cleared up,” Berk said.

Thunderstorms all three days also caused delays. Berk swam all three of his events later than scheduled.

His times were surprisingly faster than his times in the same events in the 2021 Michigan Senior Olympics at Oakland University, and among his fastest in the events in the past five to six years.

“Amazing. Baffling. I really don’t know why that happened. You’re not supposed to swim faster when you’re older,” he said.

“Maybe it’s my weight training. Maybe it’s because I’ve increased my mileage in indoor pool training, and I’ve been doing training swims in Walled Lake since 2020.”

Berk swam the 50 breaststroke in: 37.60 seconds in Florida. His gold-medal time was: 38.09 seconds in the 2021 Michigan Senior Olympics.

He swam the 100 breaststroke in 1:25.04 in Florida. His gold-medal time was 1:26.41 in the 2021 Michigan Senior Olympics.

He swam the 200 breaststroke in 3:10.58 in Florida. His gold-medal time was 3:12.39 in the 2021 Michigan Senior Olympics.

It was about halfway through the 200 in Florida that Berk swallowed some water.

“That had never happened to me during a competitive swim,” he said. “It stopped me in my tracks for a second. I was stunned. Luckily, I coughed once and I was able to keep going.”

So, what was Berk’s transportation issue in Florida?

“There was no shuttle from the hotel where I stayed to the pool in Plantation,” Berk said. “Thankfully, Bryan Misle, a friend of mine from Lincoln, Neb., where we grew up, lives in Fort Lauderdale and he was able to get me to and from the pool. He was a godsend.”

The 2022 National Senior Games were held in May.

Berk plans to compete Aug. 15 in the 2022 Michigan Senior Olympics at Oakland University with hopes of qualifying for the 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh in the 50, 100 and 200 breaststroke in the men’s 65-69 age group.

He’s had a lot of success at the National Senior Games, which normally are held every two years but got off schedule when the 2021 Games were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s finished in the top 10 in all nine national events he’s entered including winning a silver medal in the 100 breaststroke in 2015 in Minneapolis, Minn., and a fourth-place finish in the 200 breaststroke in 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M.

He also competed in 2017 in Birmingham, Ala., all after qualifying in the Michigan Senior Olympics.

Berk qualified to compete in Florida because he swam at the 2019 National Senior Games. Organizers made that offer because the 2021 National Senior Games were canceled.

Berk has swam in 25 events in eight years at the Michigan Senior Olympics and won a medal in each event: 19 gold, five silver and one bronze.

Send sports news to stevestein502004@yahoo.com.