Congregation Shir Tikvah of Troy celebrated Pride on June 3, by hosting a Pride Shabbat service. Rabbi Alicia Harris led the service in their outdoor sanctuary and felt it was important to remind her congregants of those who came before us while showing love for the community.

“It’s not just about rainbows and celebration. It’s also a moment to remember all the people who fought for people to live exactly as who they are,” Rabbi Alicia said.

The congregation hosts Pride Shabbat services annually where in the past Rabbi Arnie Sleutelberg, the congregation’s first rabbi, would help lead the service.

“Our first rabbi is gay, and we have a lot of LGBTQ+ families and kids. To be the kind of place where people can feel comfortable being themselves, I think it’s an essential part of who we are, and it was wonderful,” she added.

Following the Pride Shabbat services, the Reform congregation also participated in Ferndale Pride on June 4.

“It was really an interesting experience because people who are not part of our community, who are not Jewish, came up to our booth,” Rabbi Alicia said.

“People would say to me, ‘it’s so cool that you guys are here!’ And I had a lot of meaningful conversations with people who are Jewish. I also ran into a lot of kids from the congregation who were surprised to see me. It was such a joy to say hello and say, ‘we support you exactly as you are!’