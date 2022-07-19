The self-described “musical scientist” teaches piano and plays his own romantic classical composition

“I’ve been writing music since I was 11 and giving concerts all my life,” said Becker, 70, of Oak Park. The self-described “musical scientist” teaches piano and plays his own romantic classical compositions. His next gig will be Saturday, July 23, at Berkley Coffee in Oak Park (see box). Becker performed on the piano there June 19 at the 11 Mile Jewish Music Jam and Open Mic.

Recalling the audience response to Becker’s music, Berkley Coffee owner Kenny Showler said, “It turned the heads of visitors not expecting to hear that, and they weren’t even aware that they were originals. It’s out of the ordinary for someone to be producing original, complex classical piano compositions these days, so I wanted to get him set up for a show from the first time he visited my coffee shop.”

A scrapbook Becker keeps in his home overflows with flyers and newsletters announcing his performances. The venues have included the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit, Birmingham Community House, Oak Park Library, the former Hammell Music store in Redford and more. He’s saved biographical materials and press clippings. Online, Becker’s compositions are available to hear on YouTube. Many of them come from a CD he released more than a decade ago, but Becker said he never stops composing.

“The music I’m producing now is better than it’s ever been,” Becker said, before launching into several compositions on his Nordiska piano in the living room. Becker’s robust playing adds drama to his beautiful and satisfying melodies. His joy shines through.

“Music has always been part of me,” he said.”

Becker’s style of music is inspired by the composers he most admires. No. 1 for him is Franz Liszt — “a rock star in his era, and a great showman, like Liberace.” Others he likes include Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Ludwig van Beethoven, Johann Sebastian Bach and, from the 20th century, George Gershwin.

Growing Up

Becker and his older sister, Marcy, now married to Stuart Feldman, were born in Detroit to Jean and David Becker. “My dad was a remarkable social dancer,” said Becker. His mother is 102 and a resident of the Meer Jewish Senior Life Apartments in West Bloomfield. “She is so sharp to this day and a very funny person,” Becker said. David died from cancer at age 62 on Steve’s 21st birthday. His late stepfather was Mitch Newman.

In an era focused on rock music, guitar was Becker’s first instrument. He took lessons in a music store until he got bored and switched to piano.

“I was more of a Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff guy, and the greatest composers played piano,” he said.

Becker’s first teacher for about four years was Mischa Kottler, musical director of WWJ-TV in Detroit for 33 years and official pianist with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for a generation. DSO pianist Mildred Kilby taught Becker for the next four years.

Always focused on his primary interest, Becker sometimes cut classes in high school to study music at the main branch of the Detroit Public Library. Becker said he wanted to “absorb everything about the classics” and ultimately did become “something of a music historian,” able to speak authoritatively about the life and works of classical composers.

Following his 1971 graduation from Henry Ford High School in Detroit, Becker took a memorable hitchhiking trip with his friend Ken Emmer. Becker showed up at the New York Times building without an appointment and got to meet Harold Schonberg, then the paper’s main music critic. Schonberg, apparently charmed by the ambitious young composer, introduced him to pianist Vladimir Horowitz. “We discussed music at his penthouse in New York,” Becker recalled. Andre Watts is another famous classical pianist he is also proud to have met several times.

Becker studied piano at Wayne State University but did not complete a degree. More meaningful for him later, he said, was earning a certificate in piano composition from his private teacher, Dr. Phil Moore. As an instructor himself, Becker has had as many as 50 piano students on his schedule, and he formerly taught music history to students at Berkley High School. The pandemic ended some of his opportunities, such as playing piano in the lobby at three suburban Emagine movie theaters and at numerous private parties.

For a time, Becker had hopes of publishing his compositions. After a willing connection in Detroit passed away unexpectedly in the 1970s, the man’s brother gave Becker the opportunity to meet with a partner at New York-based G. Schirmer Music Publishers. Becker recalled bringing 5,000 sheets of his works in a suitcase to the oldest active music publisher in the United States. But the unnamed Schirmer executive inexplicably “decided he wanted nothing to do with my music.”

Becker turned to sales in the auto parts industry to support his family. On March 17, he observed his 26th anniversary with Southfield Chrysler Jeep Dodge; he worked almost 12 years earlier at Village Jeep in Birmingham. Becker’s close-knit family includes his wife, Barbara (Slifkin) Becker (they were married at Temple Israel), a part-time sales adviser at Warby Parker, an eyeware retailer in Troy’s Somerset Collection. They met on a blind date and will be married 42 years on Aug. 2. The Becker children, Julie, 41, and Ryan, 40, live locally.

Music runs in Becker’s family, including his distant cousin Michael Feinstein, the pianist and Great American Songbook singer and archivist. Uncle Leo Dworkin in Columbus, Ohio, was a professional trombonist.

For himself, Becker seems OK with how things turned out, saying: “If music had become a vocation instead of an avocation, I wouldn’t have enjoyed it as much.”

He intends to play some of “my finest tone poems” at his weekend engagement.

Tone poems are literary works Becker sets to music, such as his Resurrection of Juliet. “I brought Juliet back to life. Richard Strauss wrote the poem, and I did the score.”

For Becker, “there is nothing like a live performance on an acoustic piano.“

Showler of Berkley Coffee agrees: “I’m looking forward to the show, and to my grandfather’s Yamaha piano getting some more proper exercise.”

Details

Hear Classical Composer and Pianist Stephan Becker Live at Berkley Coffee

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Date: Saturday, July 23

Address: 14661 W. 11 Mile, Oak Park

Phone: (248) 422-1373

Suggested donation: $5

Stephan’s contacts: (248) 506-9546 and stephancomposer135@gmail.com.