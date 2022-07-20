For local Jewish service agencies, inflation is affecting operating costs and presenting challenges for some of their employees and clients.

From gas to groceries, inflation is evident in the high cost of many goods and services. In June, the most recent month available for federal data, the annual inflation rate was 9.1%. Gas prices were up 48.7% on a year-to-year basis but had dropped to an average cost of $4.79 per gallon on July 11 in Michigan (up from $3.17 a year ago).

Fortunately, gas prices have begun to decline; however, living costs are likely to remain high.

For local Jewish service agencies, inflation is affecting operating costs and presenting challenges for some of their employees and clients.

“The increase in the cost of gasoline and inflation, in general, is absolutely having an impact on the costs of JFS doing business,” says Perry Ohren, chief executive officer of Jewish Family Service. “This coupled with all the other uncertainties and stresses is all very troubling.”

According to Dini Peterson, chief program officer for Family and Community Services at JFS, “Jewish Family Service, which provides over $900,000 in emergency financial assistance each year, has observed the direct impact inflation has had on community members. For vulnerable families who already struggled with covering household expenses, the impact of inflation has drained their resources completely.

“And for families who typically can cover their bills, they now are faced with the struggle to buy groceries or put gas in their car. In response, JFS has expanded some of its financial assistance offerings and continues to explore resources to support community members,” she adds.

JARC and Yad Ezra are experiencing increased costs that require special steps to maintain client services. Yad Ezra provides kosher food to 1,100 local families monthly. “Inflation has affected us across the board with a 20% increase for food,” says Daniella HarPaz Mechnikov, Yad Ezra’s executive director.

“It is slowly bringing more people here,” she adds.

Yad Ezra allocates points based on family size for its clients to use when selecting food, which is provided at no charge. Mechnikov says that they are considering adjustment of the point allocation amounts.

Higher gas prices

Yad Ezra delivers food to some clients — a service provided by volunteers on weekends. To date, volunteers have not expressed concern about fuel costs, according to Mechnikov. The agency pays JFS to deliver food to 300 families and individuals during the week.

“Jewish Family Service spends a lot of money every year ensuring that people can get to where they need to go, through 30,000 or so rides. While we have adjusted our budget numbers, it’s fair to say that paying this much more for gas is not sustainable. Something’s got to give,” says Jim Janetzke, chief operating office at JFS.

JARC operates 21 group homes for individuals with developmental disabilities. “We have a van at every location, getting people not only where they need to go but where they want to go,” says Shaindle Braunstein, chief executive officer. JARC is planning car trips in advance to achieve more efficient routing and reduce gas usage.

Gesher (formerly JVS + Kadima) is feeling the pinch. “We are constantly on the road, engaging people at work, at home and in the community so we can’t decrease the amount of transportation provided,” says Aubrey Macfarlane, executive vice president and chief operating officer. She adds that Gesher has 60 or 70 vans that transport clients to work sites from Gesher/JVS locations.

In addition, Gesher operates 22 group homes whose residents are transported by the agency. “We have had an increase in housing and food costs. There is a huge direct staff crisis. The state increased payment for these positions but hourly workers still struggle. We haven’t had a good resolution to this,” Macfarlane says.

During the height of the pandemic, JARC used food delivery services for its group homes. Now the agency makes bulk purchases online, which helps to reduce expenses and food waste. With these savings as well as tracking grocery store prices and using coupons, Braunstein says that costs have stayed about the same.

Braunstein notes that insurance rates are going up and that the agency has provided pay increases over the past two years to help recruit and retain hourly staff. JARC is offering some hourly workers three 12-hour shifts to help them reduce commuting costs with fewer workdays and assisting with gas cards and Uber rides.

JARC’s Shulman Hardship Fund helps employees with special needs, which sometimes entails transportation assistance — gas and car repairs — as well as other items.

In addition to providing weekend food delivery for Yad Ezra, volunteers help JARC and JFS with programs and other support for clients. Braunstein says that JARC is doing more programs online, which reduces the need for travel. According to both JARC and JFS, gas prices haven’t had a major impact on their volunteers.

The same is true for the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), which relies on volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels to elderly individuals. “We are very grateful to our volunteers,” says Susan Gertner, NCJW executive director.